Luka Doncic Praises LeBron James’ Longevity: “I Might Not Be Able To Walk In My 23rd Season”

Luka Doncic didn’t hold back when Snoop Dogg asked him about sharing the floor with LeBron James. What could’ve turned into a discussion about challenges instead became a moment of admiration. Luka has always spoken highly of LeBron, but this time he went even deeper, highlighting something only teammates truly understand: the level of durability and competitiveness it takes for LeBron to still play at an elite level in Year 23.

Snoop Dogg: “What has been the toughest thing about playing with LeBron James?”

Luka Doncic: “I wouldn’t say the toughest.”

Snoop Dogg: “That’s the answer I was looking for. That’s just the answer I was looking for right there. It’s not tough. It should be easy to play with him.”

Luka Doncic: “He just wants to be great, man. Just having to talk about his 23rd season. I said I might not be able to walk no more at 23rd season and he’s still doing it at the best of the best. So it’s insane.”

That line wasn’t just empty praise, but it was pure honesty. Luka is 26, in his physical prime, and knows what a superstar’s workload is every night. And to Luka, the thought of playing and then dominating for more than two decades into a career is impossible.

Yet LeBron is doing it in real time in front of Luka. He is still controlling games, orchestrating an offense, making winning plays for a Lakers team that looks like a contender.

Snoop then shifted the conversation to legacy, reminding Luka of something no other player in the league can relate to quite like him. Luka once had a relationship with Kobe Bryant, and now he’s teammates with LeBron, playing in the house where both legends carved out their own chapters. It’s the kind of storyline that could overwhelm any star, but Luka embraces it.

Snoop Dogg: “That’s amazing to know that you had a relationship with Kobe Bryant and now you’re playing with LeBron James in the building that means so much to us in LA. Does any of that go through your head while you’re playing and on a mission for a championship? Thinking about that?”

Luka Doncic: “Yeah, for sure. I mean, Kobe brought so many championships here. You know, LeBron brought a championship here. So I want to be the next one to do that for sure. But just, you know, I met Kobe. I played with LeBron. I just was lucky in Slovenia. You know, I just wanted to play basketball. Just wanted to touch the NBA. And now I’m playing with the best.”

Luka understands the responsibility of being a Laker. He understands the stage, and he understands that he’s playing with someone who has defined basketball excellence for two decades. Luka still talks about those early days in Slovenia, when his only dream was to touch the NBA floor. Now he’s sitting courtside with Snoop, wearing the purple and gold, leading a title contender, and playing alongside someone he calls “the best.”

The numbers tell the rest of the story. Luka is playing at an MVP level, averaging 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 2.0 steals while carrying the Lakers through the first month of the season. LeBron, even at 40 and after missing the first 14 games with sciatica, has slid back into the lineup without slowing down, showing the same poise and command that have defined his career.

The Lakers have opened 12-4. Luka is playing like the league’s most dominant force. LeBron looks like the rare player capable of aging without decline. And the bond between the two grows throughout the game.

Luka isn’t just appreciating LeBron’s longevity. He’s using it as fuel. Because if LeBron can be great for 23 seasons, Luka doesn’t want to be the star who wastes the chance to win beside him.