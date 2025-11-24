Lakers Restricted To Using New Addition For Only Limited Games This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made an interesting roster move recently by signing former Brooklyn Nets forward/center Drew Timme to a two-way deal. While this presents a positive outlook for the team’s frontcourt rotation, ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently highlighted the restrictions that the Purple and Gold would face due to his contract limitations.

By virtue of being on a two-way contract, Timme will only be available to the Lakers for 40 games this season. For the remainder of the period, he will serve as an active player on the South Bay Lakers roster. Although players on two-way deals could be eligible for up to 50 games, since the Lakers are already 16 games into the new season, they may not have been able to extend his availability further.

Adding Drew Timme would require the Lakers to waive a player from their roster. On this note, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared an update, stating that Los Angeles had parted with Christian Koloko to create the necessary roster space.

Although giving up a talented young center like Koloko could raise concerns, Timme appears to project more upside. After his brief stint with the Nets last season, the former Gonzaga product impressed with the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

In 6 games with South Bay, Timme was averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Given his averages of 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 44.1% shooting overall in 9 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, the 25-year-old could be a tremendous addition to Los Angeles’ frontcourt.

Does This Addition Align With The Lakers’ Needs?

Although the Lakers possess a fairly reliable big man rotation, featuring players like Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, and Maxi Kleber, bringing in a player such as Drew Timme could be viewed positively.

But does such a move align with what the team needs?

Not necessarily.

In some ways, the Purple and Gold could benefit from making different positional upgrades. While the center rotation has been a point of concern, the Lakers’ need for wing depth and perimeter shooting remains unaddressed.

What Timme brings to the table seems to be solid inside scoring and rebounding, two aspects that have seemed integral to the Lakers’ approach this season. But when factoring in the need for reliable defenders and three-point shooters, Los Angeles may need to keep their eyes open.

On this note, the Lakers’ recent interest in Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is noteworthy. With rumors suggesting that the Purple and Gold are monitoring his availability in trade discussions, Los Angeles could benefit from revisiting potential trade talks to bolster their wing depth.