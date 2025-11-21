Lakers Signed Former Nets Forward; Must Waive One Of Two Young Players

The Lakers are finalizing a two-way contract with Drew Timme and must waive either Christian Koloko or Chris Manon to make room.

Nico Martinez
2 Min Read
Apr 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme (26) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are making another roster adjustment as they look to strengthen the back end of their rotation.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the team is in the process of finalizing a two-way contract with former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme, signaling another developmental swing for an organization that has traditionally found value in overlooked players. With the move nearing completion, the Lakers now face a decision on who will be waived to create the necessary roster space.

The impending signing adds a new wrinkle to the Lakers’ rotation, as Timme brings a unique skill set and pedigree that have intrigued scouts for years. Back in 2024-25, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 44.1 percent shooting for the Nets. This season, he has been thriving for the South Bay Lakers and was recently named G League Player of the Week with averages of 28.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while leading South Bay to a 3-1 start to the year.

Before Los Angeles can bring him aboard, the front office will need to make a tough choice between two young players currently occupying the final roster slots, a decision that could come as soon as this week.

As it stands, the likeliest player to get cut is either Christian Koloko or Chris Manon. Koloko has played just six minutes, while Manon has played only four minutes for the Lakers this season.

Both Koloko and Manon will likely continue in the G-League. As for Bronny James and Nick Smith Jr., the latest reports indicate they are safe.

With the deal close to becoming official, Timme is poised to join a Lakers system known for its developmental focus. Now the question becomes what the former Gonzaga star can offer this team and how quickly he can carve out a role at the NBA level.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) throws powdered chalk into the air during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Lakers Add High-Level Dodgers Advisors To Guide Front Office Overhaul
Next Article Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images NBA Executives Believe Bulls Could Pursue Anthony Davis In Major Trade
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like