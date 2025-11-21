Lakers Signed Former Nets Forward; Must Waive One Of Two Young Players

The Los Angeles Lakers are making another roster adjustment as they look to strengthen the back end of their rotation.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the team is in the process of finalizing a two-way contract with former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme, signaling another developmental swing for an organization that has traditionally found value in overlooked players. With the move nearing completion, the Lakers now face a decision on who will be waived to create the necessary roster space.

The impending signing adds a new wrinkle to the Lakers’ rotation, as Timme brings a unique skill set and pedigree that have intrigued scouts for years. Back in 2024-25, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 44.1 percent shooting for the Nets. This season, he has been thriving for the South Bay Lakers and was recently named G League Player of the Week with averages of 28.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while leading South Bay to a 3-1 start to the year.

Before Los Angeles can bring him aboard, the front office will need to make a tough choice between two young players currently occupying the final roster slots, a decision that could come as soon as this week.

As it stands, the likeliest player to get cut is either Christian Koloko or Chris Manon. Koloko has played just six minutes, while Manon has played only four minutes for the Lakers this season.

Both Koloko and Manon will likely continue in the G-League. As for Bronny James and Nick Smith Jr., the latest reports indicate they are safe.

With the deal close to becoming official, Timme is poised to join a Lakers system known for its developmental focus. Now the question becomes what the former Gonzaga star can offer this team and how quickly he can carve out a role at the NBA level.