NBA Executives Believe Bulls Could Pursue Anthony Davis In Major Trade

League sources believe the Chicago Bulls could pursue hometown star Anthony Davis, with one executive noting his fit alongside Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speculation around Anthony Davis is starting to heat up again, and a familiar team has entered the conversation. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, several people around the league believe the Chicago Bulls could be a serious trade destination for the Dallas Mavericks star. With Chicago holding more than 80 million dollars in expiring salary and facing a franchise crossroads, the idea of bringing Davis back to his hometown is gaining traction among league insiders.

The potential fit has also drawn interest from opposing executives who have recently scouted the Bulls. With Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic forming an intriguing duo, there is a belief that adding a dynamic rim runner could elevate their offensive ceiling. For some, Davis would be the ideal piece to slot into that role.

“I could see it,” a West executive said. “Giddey has worked well with Vucevic, but he could use a roll man to throw it up to.”

As the February deadline approaches, Chicago’s direction will be one of the most-watched storylines in the league, and Davis’ name will continue to hover around the conversation.

The 32-year-old big man was traded from the Lakers to the Mavericks last season, and it marked the biggest turning point of his NBA career. In one night, he went from being teammates with LeBron James to being the star of the show in Dallas, and things have not been the same since.

Now, with the Mavericks reeling at 2-8 in their last ten games, Davis’ future is once again in doubt as questions surface about the Mavericks’ plans. While Mark Cuban claims the team will keep Davis, it has not stopped the rumors about his potential exit this season.

Among other teams, the Bulls make a lot of sense for the All-NBA big man. As a Chicago native, Davis already has strong ties to the city, and there is no question he would feel right at home.

At 8-6, the Bulls are finally in a position where they can add a premium NBA talent to play alongside Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White. If the price is low enough, Davis would make the perfect addition to a team very much on the rise. In five games this season, he is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on 52.0 percent shooting and 27.3 percent shooting from three.

Ultimately, Davis’ future is in the Mavericks’ hands now, and nobody knows which way they are leaning. As much as they want to keep Anthony Davis, his availability has been rough, and his timeline does not line up with Cooper Flagg’s.

If they play their cards right, the Mavericks could end up with a strong return for the injury-prone big man, including a talented young player and multiple draft picks. If they consider a three-team deal with the Mavericks and Nets, they could net a package of three players and two future picks.

Chicago has the assets, the motivation, and a clear need for a player of Davis’ caliber, but everything hinges on what Dallas decides over the next several weeks. If the Mavericks choose to pivot, the Bulls will be waiting with one of the most compelling offers on the market. Until then, Davis remains the biggest wild card of the season, and his future could reshape the outlook for two franchises.

