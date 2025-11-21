Kawhi Leonard Watch: Clippers Star Ruled Out Again As Streak Continues

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to navigate a frustrating stretch of the season without their franchise star. On Friday, the team received another setback when it was confirmed via Tomer Azarly that Kawhi Leonard will remain out for their upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. He will join Bradley Beal, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jordan Miller on the sidelines.

What was initially viewed as a short-term injury has now turned into an extended absence that is raising real concern about Leonard’s availability moving forward.

When healthy, the 34-year-old swingman is one of the best two-way stars in the league. In six games this season, he is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 50.5 percent shooting and 40.0 percent shooting from three.

Leonard’s absence has forced the Clippers to lean heavily on James Harden and the rest of their veteran core, but the team has struggled to find its footing without their defensive anchor. He has not seen NBA action since early November when he first tweaked his right ankle against the Miami Heat. It has been a disaster for the Clippers ever since, as they have gone 1-9 in their last ten games to fall to 12th in the West.

The longer he remains out, the more difficult it becomes for Los Angeles to build continuity, especially as the schedule intensifies and pressure rises in the Western Conference. While teams like the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets are hitting their stride, the Clippers are digging themselves into a massive hole, already 1.5 games back from the play-in line. Even if Kawhi returns, it will take a massive effort to make up for this current skid. The worst part is, nobody knows when he will be ready to play again.

Now entering double digits in missed games, Leonard’s situation continues to cloud the Clippers’ outlook. Until he returns, the team will have to keep searching for answers, and the question of when their star forward will suit up again only grows louder with each passing night.

Against the Hornets tomorrow, the Clippers will once again lean on James Harden to carry the load. He has been excellent this season with averages of 26.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game on 44.0 percent shooting. Sadly, they will need more than just him to step up to get back on track.

With so much at stake, the Clippers cannot afford failure, especially with the NBA’s investigation looming over the franchise. This team is not built for the future, it is built to win now.

The problem is, the Clippers have not been healthy enough to maximize their talent, and it has been a recurring theme ever since the Leonard era began. With just one conference finals appearance in the books as a Clipper, his entire tenure has been a massive disappointment, and this current season is following the same pattern.

The Clippers still have time to salvage their season, but that window will close quickly if Leonard’s absence continues. Everything they hope to achieve depends on getting their star healthy and keeping him on the floor. Until that happens, Los Angeles will remain stuck in neutral, waiting for the moment their season can finally begin.