Clippers Problems: Kawhi Leonard’s Injury, Chris Paul, Abysmal Form, And 1 Big Issue Looms Over Future

The Clippers have had an abysmal start to the season after all the controversy that surrounded training camp, including the bombshell accusations against Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer.

Amid all the mess, the Clippers were trying to find their own identity by collecting several veteran players like Chris Paul and Bradley Beal to try to become championship contenders with an experienced roster.

Unfortunately, injuries and bad form plagued the start of their season as Kawhi Leonard has been out for multiple games due to ankle injury issues, and has played in only six of their 15 games so far this season.

Chris Paul is reportedly having the worst start to a season in his career. He is currently averaging 3.3 assists, 2.5 points, and 1.8 rebounds in 10 games played for the Clippers. It is not that he was not healthy and available to play, but Ty Lue clarified that a huge chunk of his role for the franchise is off-the-court. Thus, he had five DNPs in the 15 games.

Therefore, the Clippers have fallen to 4-11 for the season after their most recent loss to the Magic, who also did not have their star player, Paolo Banchero. They have currently lost nine of their last 10 games.

This bad form makes anyone wonder if the Clippers are a lottery team this season. Or do they have it in themselves to turn it around?

James Harden has been silently fighting the battles almost single-handedly for the Clippers with his incredible scoring and playmaking, while other veterans remain out. But that doesn’t look to be enough, as Harden is not like his prime self anymore, as he was in Houston.

If his efforts don’t result in wins, then they are in vain. He is currently averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting 38.2% from the three-point line.

Moreover, the usual upside for being a bad team in the league is that your draft pick has a higher chance of falling in the lottery. But the Clippers have another major problem when it comes to draft assets.

The Paul George trade in 2019 really gutted their draft assets. Therefore, the 2026 unprotected first-round draft pick from the Clippers is also owed to the Thunder. Therefore, even if the Clippers decide to tank, the Thunder will likely bear the fruit of their suffering.

Sam Presti seems to have bet on two injury-prone players not to work together and, as a result, got a future MVP, in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-Star in Jalen Williams, and several draft assets with the potential of converting into high-value talents. An absolute masterclass from the general manager.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are now left with a struggling situation, an injury list full of their key players, and no real direction. It seems that the Clippers’ front office is nearing judgment day on deciding what to do with their current roster, with a depleted artillery of draft assets.