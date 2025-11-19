Kawhi Leonard Misses Ninth Straight Game As Clippers Face Magic

Kawhi Leonard will miss his ninth straight game with an ankle and foot sprain, leaving the Clippers shorthanded again against the Orlando Magic.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) stands during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers will once again be without several key rotation players as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The team announced that Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Miller, and Derrick Jones Jr. are all ruled out, extending a frustrating stretch of injuries that has tested the Clippers’ depth early in the season. For Leonard in particular, the prolonged absence is becoming a growing concern.

“Kawhi Leonard is out tomorrow against Orlando,” reported Joey Linn on Wednesday. “It’s his ninth straight missed game.”

With Leonard sidelined (right ankle sprain), the Clippers continue to lean heavily on James Harden to carry the offensive load. The team has struggled to find consistency without its star forward, and each missed game adds more uncertainty about when Leonard will finally be able to return. His availability has always been a key factor in Los Angeles’ long-term outlook, and this latest stretch only amplifies the pressure.

Leonard, 34, has missed all but six games this season, and his stats are down across the board to 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 50.5 percent shooting and 40.0 percent shooting from three. The Clippers are 4-10 on the season so far with no timetable for Kawhi’s return.

Sadly, this has been a recurring theme for the Clippers ever since Leonard arrived in 2019. He consistently finds himself sidelined, and he is often described as the most unreliable superstar in the NBA.

Kawhi’s habits run so deep that he even secured an exclusive “no-show” endorsement contract from a fraudulent tree company to get paid millions for doing nothing.

Leonard’s repeated absences are difficult to excuse at this point, and the patience of Clippers fans has already worn thin. Now that he is set to miss his ninth straight game, many are calling for an end to this cycle by wiping the slate clean and starting over once again.

Ultimately, with two years and 100.3 million dollars left on his contract, Kawhi’s future is far from guaranteed. Unless he can start suiting up more consistently for the Clippers, things are trending downward between Leonard and the franchise.

By all accounts, everything rides on this season for Leonard, for whom the Clippers have sacrificed so much. They traded everything to get him, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and only he can carry them where the franchise has never been before.

At the end of the day, the Clippers signed Kawhi to win, and he has yet to deliver on that mission. Promises were made before opening night, and if those are not met, things could get ugly for everyone in the organization. That is not to mention the ongoing Aspiration scandal that could cost the Clippers multiple draft picks.

In many ways, it is title or bust for the Clippers this season, and with the way things are trending now, the writing may already be on the wall.

Anything short of a deep postseason run will only intensify the scrutiny on Leonard and the Clippers, and patience is running out on both sides. This season may be the final chance to justify the franchise’s investment, and the pressure surrounding Kawhi will only grow the longer he remains unavailable. For a team built to win now, time is quickly becoming their biggest enemy.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in overtime against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Gilbert Arenas Warns Cade Cunningham May Leave Detroit Because Of Nike
Next Article Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after Flagg dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Shams Charania Contradicts Mark Cuban On Anthony Davis Trade Rumors With Cooper Flagg News
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like