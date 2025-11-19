Gilbert Arenas Warns Cade Cunningham May Leave Detroit Because Of Nike

Cade Cunningham has quickly become the face of the Detroit Pistons, but not everyone is convinced his long-term future will stay tied to the franchise. In a recent discussion on his podcast, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas suggested that Cunningham’s new signature shoe deal could eventually push him toward a much bigger market. According to Arenas, Detroit might not fit the long-term vision of the brand backing him.

“People are gonna hate that I am going to say it. If you are a Pistons fan you should be worried,” said Arenas. “Nike is a sponsor of the NBA and Nike has its own agenda. And I am pretty sure Cade staying in Detroit isn’t part of their agenda.”

As Cunningham’s profile grows, so will Nike’s expectations. The company has historically steered its signature athletes toward major markets, especially when the goal is global visibility. So if Detroit continues to struggle, Arenas believes the business side of the sport will apply pressure in ways fans may not see coming.

“He is their guard and they are gonna want to mass-produce his shoe. So you want Cade to win championships and all that because it offsets everything. But when they start having down years, they are gonna move that product to a bigger place.”

Big market teams have always had an advantage in the NBA. Most players prefer living in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York over places like Charlotte, New Orleans, or Detroit.

For the Pistons, while they have a rich history of success in the 80s and 90s, most of their recent existence has been far less memorable. Just a few seasons ago, the Pistons lost 28 straight games during one of the worst stretches in franchise history.

Through the worst of times, Cade was leading the show for Detroit, and it only makes their current success even sweeter. This season, at 13-2, the Pistons have won 11 straight games and sit at the top of the standings.

With averages of 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 43.6 percent shooting, Cade has been an early MVP candidate, and the vibes could not be better.

Still, like with every small market team, there are doubts that the good times will last. If the Pistons start to slide, Cade will be at the center of trade rumors across the NBA.

Of course, that is exactly how Nike wants it. As a business first, they want what is best for the brand, and that means placing Cade in a situation where he has the largest possible spotlight. If you ask Arenas, that is not in Detroit, but it could be with teams like the Bulls, Knicks, or Miami Heat.

Detroit’s challenge now is to show Cunningham that the franchise is building something sustainable. Continued success will strengthen their case, but any stumble could reignite the outside noise that always surrounds rising stars in smaller markets. For Detroit, keeping Cade is about proving that his brightest future can happen in Detroit, not somewhere else.