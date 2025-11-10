Cade Cunningham Explains Why He Never Lost Faith In The Pistons During Hard Times

Just two seasons ago, the Detroit Pistons were the NBA’s punchline, a franchise stuck in the mud, seemingly incapable of escaping its own dysfunction. They lost 28 straight games, tied the league record for futility, and finished the 2023–24 season with a 14–68 record, the worst in the NBA. But through all the losing, the frustration, and the noise, Cade Cunningham never wavered. The young guard, drafted first overall in 2021, refused to lose faith not in himself, not in his teammates, and certainly not in the city of Detroit.

Cunningham after the Pistons’ recent 111–108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, a victory that pushed Detroit to 8–2, the best record in the Eastern Conference, said:

“I mean, more than anything, my faith in myself. Knowing that I was going to be successful in the NBA, knowing that I was going to do everything it took to be successful. And I got lucky and fell into a franchise in a city that has the same mentality that I felt like it took for me to take the next step. It’s been a hell of a ride, man. It’s been a lot of ups and downs.”

“It’s still early, though. So I’m not above myself because we’re 8-2. I think this is something that we all wanted. But we want something bigger than this. So we just want to keep our heads down and keep working.”

It’s not hard to see why his words resonate in Detroit. Cunningham embodies the very spirit the city prides itself on: resilience, persistence, and belief through adversity. His journey with the Pistons mirrors Detroit’s own revival: slow, steady, and built from the ground up. When things hit rock bottom two seasons ago, Cunningham stayed the course, setting the tone with his work ethic and leadership even as losses piled up.

That perspective is exactly why the Pistons have climbed out of the cellar. When Detroit hired J.B. Bickerstaff last offseason, the move wasn’t met with fireworks, but it was quietly transformative. Bickerstaff instilled accountability and defensive toughness, the kind of culture Detroit hadn’t had since the Bad Boys and Goin’ to Work eras.

Under his leadership, the Pistons improved by 30 wins, finishing 44–38 last season before bowing out to the Knicks in the first round.

Now, they look like a team reborn. Cunningham is playing at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 25.6 points, 9.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 46.5% shooting. His composure and control have elevated everyone around him. Jalen Duren has blossomed into one of the league’s most dominant young big men, averaging a double-double while anchoring the paint.

Veteran additions like Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson have provided shooting and stability, while Ausar Thompson’s defense and Ron Holland’s energy have turned Detroit into a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Even with their early success, Cunningham remains grounded. He knows the Pistons’ resurgence isn’t complete, it’s just beginning.

That’s a statement that feels symbolic for a franchise that’s spent years searching for identity. Detroit has had stars before: Grant Hill, Chauncey Billups, Blake Griffin, but none have quite embodied the city’s grit the way Cunningham does. He’s not flashy, he’s not loud, but he’s unshakably confident. He’s Detroit through and through.

Less than two years ago, the Pistons were hopeless. Today, they’re the most surprising team in basketball, not because of a blockbuster trade or a lucky break, but because their leader refused to stop believing. Cade Cunningham didn’t just restore faith in himself; he restored faith in Detroit basketball.