Pistons Win 10th Straight Game After Win Against Pacers: Are They Favorites In The East?

The Detroit Pistons are running the Eastern Conference right now. With a 127-112 victory over the struggling Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Detroit got its 10th straight win and continued one of the league’s most surprising early-season rises.

Jalen Duren returned from his ankle injury and completely took over the game, powering his way to 31 points, while Daniss Jenkins’ 26-point explosion helped a short-handed Pistons squad keep momentum rolling despite missing Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Ausar Thompson.

It is amazing how well the Pistons have played during their incredible run. Detroit controlled the game from the early minutes, blitzing the Pacers with a 20-4 second-quarter run and never letting a desperate Indiana comeback. 10 Pistons players scored a basket in the game, five reached double figures, and they are the second team in the league to reach 12 wins.

With Duren dominating despite injuries to key starters, the question we have to ask is: Are the Pistons actually contenders in the Eastern Conference and the favorites to come out? We never could have imagined asking this question so soon, but we have to acknowledge them right now.

1. Detroit’s Depth Dominates Again As Short-Handed Pistons Extend Streak To 10

Even without three key rotation players, the Pistons once again set the tone in a strong performance. Detroit put together a new lineup but still had ten scorers, five of whom reached double figures, and nearly 30 assists.

That shows extreme teamwork. J.B. Bickerstaff has focused on ball movement, and Monday’s win highlighted how deep this roster is while still keeping its style of play. Javonte Green’s 20-point performance and the steady contributions from Isaac Jones, Paul Reed, and others showed a team with multiple scoring options that opponents can’t easily shut down.

The depth displayed during this 10-game run has become the strongest evidence that Detroit’s success is something they can sustain. The Pistons dominated the game from start to finish with speed, toughness, and balanced scoring.

Championship-caliber teams in the East usually overwhelm opponents with production from many sources, and Detroit is beginning to reflect that. If this is how the Pistons perform even when missing their best players, their full roster could be the most complete in the conference.

2. Duren’s Return Drives A Statement Win, He Is A Star

Jalen Duren is the real deal. He made a strong statement as one of the most impactful big men in the league, scoring 31 points on 12-for-13 shooting and grabbing 15 rebounds. Each time he got the ball, it seemed to change momentum entirely. Having a paint anchor like this could be very good news for the Pistons.

When you combine Duren’s dominance with Daniss Jenkins’ awesome performance, Detroit now has a two-person force that can handle postseason challenges, even if Cade, Ausar, and Tobias are out. You could also see the Pistons’ confidence with Duren back.

They decisively controlled the paint 66-48 and dominated the boards against a Pacers team known for thriving on second chances. When Detroit’s franchise center plays this strongly, the team’s hopes to win the East increase. With Duren healthy and the roster improving around him, Detroit has the talent to win the conference.

3. Balanced Scoring, Strong Defense Show Pistons Have The Blueprint

Detroit’s offense is becoming its main strength, even without Cade. The Pistons shot 55% from the field because of their ball movement. The Pistons scored 66 points in the paint and adjusted smoothly when Indiana tried to speed them up. It was a very mature performance from them.

Defensively, Detroit again showed it can be physical at any moment. Eight blocks, nine steals, and forcing 21 turnovers demonstrated a team that makes opponents uncomfortable. Their physicality was impressive, even as Indiana spent a lot of time at the free-throw line.

Winning in deflections, stops, and hustle plays has been a hallmark of the Pistons’ winning streak. If they keep combining tough defense with team scoring, the Pistons will be a real contender in the Eastern Conference.