Luka Doncic Seen Grimacing In Pain Amid Injury Scare; LeBron James Speaks On Impact Of Depleted Roster

Luka Doncic may have an injury issue after the Lakers' loss to the Pistons; LeBron James speaks on impact of extended absences.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Luka Doncic Seen Grimacing In Pain Amid Injury Scare; LeBron James Speaks On Impact Of Depleted Roster
Luka Doncic Seen Grimacing In Pain Amid Injury Scare; LeBron James Speaks On Impact Of Depleted Roster

The Lakers lost 106-128 to the Pistons tonight on LeBron James’ 41st birthday. Luka Doncic led all scorers for the Lakers with 30 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, but he played extremely inefficiently tonight. He went 9-of-22 from the floor (40.9%) and 3-of-11 (27.3%) from beyond the arc, but most notably also had eight turnovers.

A part of the reason for such an off-night for the Slovenian superstar seems to be the injury to his left shoulder. Near the end of the third quarter, Doncic returned to the locker room and came out with an icepack bandaged to his left shoulder.

 

He scored all of his 30 points before he went to the locker room. After returning in the fourth quarter, he had only one rebound and two assists. Clearly, he was playing through pain, as even during the press conference (0:58 onwards), it was visible on his face that any movement of his left shoulder was causing him pain.

 

While we do not have any updates on this injury just yet, the birthday boy, LeBron James, also spoke to the media about looming injuries and how they have caused this Lakers roster to fail in solidifying its’ identity.

“We don’t have a full team all year. We got maybe one game with the full roster, maybe not. We’ve got very important guys out right now. I started the year being out,” said James during the locker room media scrum.

“An All-Star two-guard has been out,” James added while subtly promoting Austin Reaves to earn his first All-Star recognition this season.

“Rui is now out, Gabe’s been out, Jackson just came back, just a lot of in and out. So it’s hard to kind of get into a rhythm. The chemistry on the floor with the guys you’re going to play with every night, the guys you know are going to come in when you sub… It’s still no excuse, you still have to go out and execute,” said James in conclusion.

The Lakers have fallen to 20-11 after this loss and were without key players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura available tonight. With the injury scare to Doncic, the Lakers are now at risk of having a further depleted roster.

They are going to face the Grizzlies in their next two consecutive games at home on January 2 and January 4. Lakers fans are eagerly anticipating an update on Doncic’s injury heading into the new year.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Clippers Player Ratings: Kawhi Leonard Dominates Again In Crushing Win Over Kings
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like