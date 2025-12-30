Nikola Jokic Reportedly Avoids Season-Ending Injury As He Suffered A Hyperextension In His Left Knee

Nikola Jokic narrowly avoids major knee injury after frightening moment.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic sent a chill through the NBA world this week, then just as quickly brought a collective sigh of relief. The scary moment happened when Spencer Jones fell on Jokic’s leg. And his leg bent unnaturally, and the Denver Nuggets superstar went down awkwardly after his left knee appeared to hyperextend.

For a few seconds, the NBA world came to a standstill. Teammates, coaches, fans in the arena, and around the world held their breath as this injury seemed catastrophic.

Thankfully, early indications suggest it was not.

According to Meridian Sport, a Serbian sports media outlet, Jokic suffered a hyperextension in his left knee with no signs of ligament or structural damage. While the official medical report is yet to be released, the sources close to the Nuggets suggest a best-case scenario.

If confirmed, Jokic may have narrowly avoided a season-altering injury during what has been one of the most dominant individual campaigns the NBA has ever seen.

Hyperextensions vary wildly in severity. In mild cases with no ligament involvement, players can return in two to four weeks. If there is a partial ligament strain or bone bruise, timelines stretch to six or eight weeks. The nightmare scenario is a torn ACL or PCL, which would mean six to eight months and effectively end the season. Right now, all signs suggest Jokic avoided that outcome.

For Denver, that matters more than almost anything else in the league.

Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists this season while shooting over 60.5% from the field and better than 43.5% from three. He leads the league in assists and rebounds, sits near the top in scoring, and has been putting together statistical stretches that have never existed before. This is not just another MVP-level season. It is a season that invites comparisons with the best peaks of Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He has also been remarkably durable throughout his career. Jokic has played at least 69 games in every season since his debut, a rare feat for a modern superstar, especially one carrying as much usage and physical responsibility as he does. That reliability has been the backbone of Denver’s consistency and its championship hopes.

The Nuggets currently sit 3rd in the West with a record of 22-10, and their entire identity revolves around Jokic’s availability. Even a short absence forces Denver to reinvent its offense. A long absence would completely reshape the West. That is why this moment felt so heavy and why the relief now feels so real.

If the diagnosis holds and Jokic only misses a few weeks, Denver will be cautious. There is no incentive to rush him back, especially with the postseason in mind. The Nuggets have learned, like everyone else, that health in April and May matters more than January wins.

For now, the basketball world waits for confirmation, but optimism is justified. Nikola Jokic may have dodged the worst outcome possible, preserving not only Denver’s season but one of the most extraordinary individual runs the game has ever seen. In a league where knee injuries so often change careers, this one appears to have stopped just short of disaster.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Mavericks Reportedly Would Like To Trade Anthony Davis To Hawks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like