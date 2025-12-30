Jimmy Butler Yells At Nets Rookie After Scoring On Him: ‘White Boy! Shut The F*** Up!’

Jimmy Butler had some strong words for Danny Wolf after getting an and-1.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors took down the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 at Barclays Center on Monday. Butler dazzled by going on a tear in the latter stages of the third quarter here, with 11 points in the final three minutes, and he had some words for Nets rookie Danny Wolf after getting an and-1 against him.

“White boy!” Butler said. “White Boy! White Boy! Every time… Shut up! Shut the f*** up!”

That was a classic but disrespectful ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment if Wolf hasn’t had one already. Butler had actually managed to draw contact and score on him earlier in the quarter as well. The officials didn’t call a foul then, much to his frustration. There was no saving Wolf on this occasion, though.

Butler ended up with 13 points in the quarter and finished the game with 21 points (5-9 FG), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. This was a back-and-forth affair for much of the night, but the Warriors were able to pull away late and improve to 17-16 on the season.

Stephen Curry was the star of the show with 27 points (8-15 FG), two rebounds, five assists, and one steal. He had seven points in the fourth to help the Warriors get over the finish line.

The Nets, meanwhile, were led by Michael Porter Jr., who had 27 points (10-18 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Rookie Egor Demin ably supported him with 23 points of his own, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the hosts from dropping to 10-20.

As for Wolf, he had just one rebound and two assists here. He took two shots and missed both of them.

The Nets had selected Wolf with the 27th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he is having the kind of rookie season you’d expect a late first-rounder to have. The 21-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field.

Wolf has had some impressive outings, like when he scored 22 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 29. He does have talent and has even been compared to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, as he is a big man who can pass. Wolf isn’t going to be anywhere near as good as Jokic, but he could perhaps be a starting-caliber player someday.

We’ll see Wolf in action next when the Nets take on the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on Thursday at 6 PM ET. As for the Warriors, they face the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday at 1 PM ET.

ByGautam Varier
