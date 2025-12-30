4-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Anthony Davis To The Hawks, Julius Randle And Trae Young Included In Deal

A wild four-team blockbuster trade idea is making the rounds, and it is exactly the kind of chaos that tends to surface once the NBA calendar turns toward the deadline. Wolves insider Wilder Adams floated a scenario that would shuffle three major stars across four franchises, potentially resetting timelines in the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves while using the Memphis Grizzlies as a facilitator. It is bold, messy, and surprisingly coherent when you break it down.

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Anthony Davis (via Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks Recieve: Julius Randle (via Timberwolves), Rob Dillingham (via Timberwolves), 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick, Zaccharie Risacher (via Hawks)

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Trae Young (via Hawks), John Konchar (via Grizzlies)

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Mike Conley (via Timberwolves)



The Atlanta Hawks Can Start A New Era

For the Hawks, this deal is a clear shift. The Hawks have reportedly open to moving on from Trae Young, and with Anthony Davis, gets them a two-way superstar. Atlanta sits at 15–19, tenth in the East, and lacks a clear identity.

Davis, despite being 32 and having a long injury history, is still averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. With the rise of Jalen Johnson and other young stars, Davis can be the focal point, especially on the defensive end. They will have to pay a steep price, giving up Risacher, but the Hawks are reportedly ready to do so, as they want Davis.



Dallas Mavericks Begin The Rebuild

The Mavericks, meanwhile, look like a team approaching a reset. With a record of 12–22 and sitting twelfth in the West, the Mavericks are ready to start the Cooper Flagg era. And moving Davis clears a massive long-term commitment and brings back valuable pieces.

Julius Randle, on a three-year, $100 million deal, is still productive at 22.4 points and nearly six assists per game and could either stabilize the roster or be flipped later. The real value comes from Dillingham, Risacher, and the future first-round pick. That trio gives Dallas young, cost-controlled talent and draft capital, exactly what a rebuild demands.



Minnesota Timberwolves Get A Star Point Guard Next To Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves’ motivation is the most aggressive. The Timberwolves are 21–12 and sixth in the West, good but clearly capped offensively in late-game situations. Bringing in Trae Young gives them a true offensive engine next to Anthony Edwards. Yes, Young is having a down season by his standards, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, but he remains one of the league’s elite playmakers.

Losing Randle, Conley, Dillingham, and a future pick is significant, but Minnesota would be consolidating depth into star power. If Young clicks, they can extend him. If not, he has a player option, and flexibility remains.



The Memphis Grizzlies Act As A Facilitator

The Grizzlies are the quiet facilitator here. The Grizzlies, ninth in the West at 15–17, swap John Konchar’s longer-term money for Conley’s expiring deal. That move alone helps their books and adds a familiar veteran presence. Memphis may need draft compensation to fully sign off, but structurally, they serve as the grease that allows the bigger pieces to move.

This trade idea is not clean, and it would require buy-in from every front office involved. Still, it captures where these franchises are headed. Atlanta seeks relevance, Dallas eyes the future, Minnesota wants a true co-star, and Memphis looks for flexibility. In a league defined by bold swings, this is exactly the kind of idea that starts as fantasy and ends up in real conversations behind closed doors.