Paul Pierce Claims Kobe Bryant Was Never A Face Of The NBA; Nick Wright Criticizes Black Mamba’s Playoff Legacy

The Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been at the receiving end of some seemingly unwarranted criticism over the last week. Former NBA Champion Paul Pierce claimed that Bryant was never the face of the league.

Appearing on the ‘No Fouls Given’ podcast with Danny Green and Wosny ‘Big Wos’ Lambre, the former Boston Celtics small forward explained how Bryant never took up that position.

“Kobe was never the face of the league. Like, it was Jordan, and then, think about it, Kobe was young, he was young when Mike retired. Then you can say it was Shaq. Or like even Iverson for a year or two.”

On top of that, the analyst Nick Wright also released a segment comparing Bryant to current Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Kobe Bryant did not play in a playoff game with the Lakers after age 32… LeBron joined the Lakers when he was 34… he’ll simply never be bad and can play at a high level throughout his 40s,” Wright said on his show.

Both these commentators are conveniently forgetting that Bryant carried the Lakers into the playoffs at age 34 before popping his Achilles. It was not up to him that after that, the franchise nosedived, while their next biggest signings were Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov.

Many say that the 2012-13 season, when he almost single-handedly put the Lakers on the map, was one of his elite years in the league. At age 34, with little to no help from other players, Bryant averaged 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over 78 games that season.

He shot 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point line while playing 38.6 minutes every game. There was no load management; the burden was on him, and he didn’t take any days off.

Even during the crucial regular-season game against the Golden State Warriors that year, when he could barely plant his feet on the ground due to a torn Achilles, he made two clutch free throws to help the Lakers get to the playoffs.

After this game and this injury, his body started breaking apart, and the Lakers did not help by building the most irrelevant roster around him. The league vetoing Chris Paul also did not work in his favor, because one could argue that if a young Paul had joined an experienced Bryant, they could’ve gone all the way with the Lakers.

As far as being the face of the league is concerned, Bryant beat the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics teams that James lost to during his championship runs. Actor and NBA enthusiast O’Shea Jackson also commented on these different takes, and he was not too happy with the way Bryant’s legacy was being painted by them.

“Dawg. Is it just Dumb Laker Take Week or some s***!?! Kobe wasn’t the face of the league when he had to go save Team USA. Or when he went to the finals 3 years in a row for the second time in his career. After winning MVP? I’m not doing this today.”

“Dude. What is it!?! It’s now getting insane with the Laker takes this week. Kobe was 33 in his last playoff game. One year is not a big deal. But why not bring up tearing his Achilles on his planted foot? And the team went full rebuild. Between this. Paul Pierce. Chandler Parsons. And Kwame Brown. I’m losing my f**kin’ mind here,” Jackson posted later.

Bryant’s legacy in Los Angeles is set in stone. He’s one of the most influential athletes in a city full of superstars. But Pierce and Wright have a different view on one aspect of Bryant’s career, and they are entitled to that perspective.

What do you think about Kobe Bryant being the face of the league? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.