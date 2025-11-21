Lakers Add High-Level Dodgers Advisors To Guide Front Office Overhaul

The Los Angeles Lakers are undergoing one of the most significant transitions in franchise history, and they are receiving unexpected help from across town. As Mark Walter continues reshaping the organization following his purchase of the team, two high-level members of the Los Angeles Dodgers leadership group have stepped in to assist with the process. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Dodgers front office is now playing an advisory role in guiding the Lakers into a new era.

“Zaidi, currently a special adviser to the Dodgers and renowned for his analytics background, is functioning as Walter’s representative in helping with the transition,” Shelburne reported. “Sources close to the situation said he is assisting directly with the early stages of organizational restructuring.”

In addition to that involvement, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations has also been assisting the Lakers, though in a more limited capacity. His role has largely centered on consulting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka as the franchise adjusts to a new ownership framework. The Dodgers’ umbrella of leadership has been one of the most successful in modern sports, making their input valuable as the Lakers realign their internal structure.

“Friedman, the president of baseball operations with the Dodgers, has played a lesser role. He mostly consults with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, sources said. Friedman has helped the Dodgers win three of the past six World Series.”

With both franchises expected to operate under Walter’s TWG Sports group, the Lakers are now benefiting from the same executive process that helped build one of baseball’s premier organizations. It is a sign that Walter is serious about winning and wants to use his resources to build an empire in the NBA.

As for who will make the decisions, Jeanie Buss still has major power for now. By firing her brothers this week, she has effectively cleaned house while cementing her role as the CEO.

Still, with Walter’s special group of advisers coming in, the Lakers are going to follow a new vision now, and it is the same one that helped Walter win two World Series titles with the Dodgers.

Only Walter knows what comes next amid this major front office overhaul, but some fans are pushing for further changes. Calls for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s job, for example, have risen tenfold after this latest wave of internal firings.

Whoever survives this purge will be aligned with the goals of the new front office, and that is a great place to be. For a Lakers team designed to win championships, unifying under one common direction will only help their chances.

Until that time comes, however, the work must continue to mold this franchise in Walter’s image. He has a track record of success, and he is confident his experience will translate well in the NBA.

The Lakers are entering a new chapter, and every move made under Walter’s watch will shape the foundation of this era. With guidance from one of the most successful executive groups in pro sports, the franchise has a real chance to modernize its approach and return to championship form. The blueprint is in motion, and now it is up to the Lakers to execute it.

