Resurfaced Video Shows LeBron James’ First Interactions With Michael Jordan: “LBJ, What’s Up, Kid?”

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is an eternal argument in NBA circles to the point where some people have stopped indulging in any such noise. But a recently resurfaced video has brought fans of the two legends together under one comment section on social media.

It shows James attending the 2003 Jordan Classic and getting a trophy from MJ when the former Chicago Bulls legend addressed the young prodigy.

“LBJ! What’s up, kid? Everything good? Keep working hard, boy. Don’t you stop,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

Iconic few words from a man who was an inspiration to an entire generation. James responded with a wide smile and walked away with his co-MVP trophy.

In the 2003 Jordan Classic event, a lot of future NBA stars showed up to prove their mettle. Chris Paul and Kendrick Perkins were also in the game alongside James. The future four-time NBA champion would go on to score 34 points (13-30 FG), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

This meeting was a moment that marked the changing of the guard. In 2003, James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The same year marked the last season that Michael Jordan played in the league.

Over 22 years after this meeting, James has lived up to the hype that once got him to the cover of the SportsCenter magazine at the age of 18. He stands at the same level of basketball glory today that Jordan once saw.

James has always been in awe of Jordan, understandably so. He once recalled meeting the six-time champ for the first time.

“It was godly. I’ve said that over and over before, but it was like meeting God for the first time. That’s what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ.”

Then, in 2002, while he was still outside the league and getting the media attention for being one of the best prospects in history, he again talked about how he reveres Jordan.

“If you have a chance to talk to him, you listen. More people listen to him than listen to the president of the United States.”

Years later, in the 2014 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James, playing for the Miami Heat, had a game against the Charlotte Hornets, owned by MJ. During Game 3 of that series, Jordan was sitting courtside when James went for a mighty dunk.

LeBron staring down Jordan while dunking during a playoff game. LeSavage. 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/KEqNdgIGIb — LeBron Factory (@LeBronFactory) June 24, 2023

Although the leading scorer in NBA history denies making eye contact with Jordan during the dunk, it is still seen as a symbolic meeting between the two legends.

Their story is still being written as Jordan still has more championship rings than James, but the 40-year-old superstar has played for such a long time that it is debatable if anyone can match his legacy.

A statement that was once used for Jordan, today the Lakers’ star has taken over that phrase, and maybe one day they’ll sit down and look back at their individual careers and what their greatness had in common.