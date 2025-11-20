Lakers Remove Joey Buss And Jesse Buss; They Released Emotional Statement

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a stunning and emotional change to their front office structure. In a move that signals a major organizational reset, the franchise has dismissed longtime executives Joey Buss and Jesse Buss from their positions in basketball operations, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The decision ends a two-decade run for the brothers, who played a key role in shaping the Lakers’ scouting and player development success over the last several years.

For a family so deeply connected to the fabric of the Lakers, the move hits especially hard. Joey and Jesse Buss had become fixtures within the organization, helping identify and draft several of the franchise’s most valuable young contributors. Their work behind the scenes helped land very productive players over the years, including some who are still there today.

“We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way,” the brothers said in a joint statement to ESPN. “We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all.”

Joey and Jesse are remnants from a previous era of Lakers history. As children of the late Jerry Buss, they inherited roles within the organization from the iconic Lakers owner who helped the franchise achieve some of its greatest triumphs.

While Jeanie was always the one in charge, Joey and Jesse played essential background roles in the organization and made active contributions by scouting and discovering young players such as Austin Reaves, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac, Jordan Clarkson, D’Angelo Russell, Josh Hart, Larry Nance Jr., and Max Christie, among others.

With a track record like that, some Lakers fans are calling for the Buss brothers to keep their jobs, but the franchise is opting for a fresh start that requires a major front office overhaul.

Jeanie, of course, will stay on as the acting CEO for the foreseeable future. She is embedded in the Lakers culture now, and she will be crucial in guiding the organization into its next phase.

So while Joey and Jesse will retain their status as minority owners, they will no longer have active roles with the team. As the Lakers pivot to follow Walter’s vision, we can expect strong hires to fill these vacant positions. With a net worth of 7.3 billion dollars, Walter has more resources than most, and he is ready to invest in the long-term success of the franchise.

The Lakers are entering a new chapter, and major decisions like this show how serious the organization is about reshaping its future. Change is never easy, especially when it involves family, but the franchise believes this reset is necessary to stay competitive. What happens next will define the next era of Lakers basketball, and the pressure is now on the new leadership group to deliver.