D’Angelo Russell Has Reportedly Frustrated Mavericks Teammates With Practice Habits And Defensive Effort

D’Angelo Russell’s Mavericks tenure is collapsing under effort concerns.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) in the first half at Target Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

D’Angelo Russell’s run in Dallas has felt uneasy since the moment he arrived, but the tension around him now is different. After a rough start, it feels like it’s headed toward an ending.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal, several Mavericks players have grown frustrated with Russell’s practice habits and the effort he brings, especially on the defensive end. Inside the locker room, the sense is that his engagement hasn’t matched what the team is trying to build.

This hasn’t popped up overnight. Teammates have noticed long stretches in practice where Russell drifts or checks out on possessions, particularly when the focus shifts to defense.

Those concerns circle back to the same criticisms that have followed him around the league. When he’s committed, he’s a calm playmaker who can steady an offense. When he’s not, it tilts everything around him.

The moment things boiled over happened in front of everyone. His viral possession against Minnesota, dribbling away more than twenty seconds before firing the ball to Naji Marshall with almost no time left, summed up the frustration. It wasn’t just a bad possession.

It was a snapshot of the larger issue. Dallas wasn’t running anything. They were stuck waiting, and the ball was in Russell’s hands while the offense stalled.

His numbers reflect the same inconsistency. Through 15 appearances, Russell is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 39.9% overall and 25.6% from three.

The Mavericks hoped he would help them early while Kyrie Irving remained out. Instead, he lost his starting job to Cooper Flagg, and the rhythm never came back.

Defense has only magnified the issue. Dallas ranks fourth in the league on that end, but their offense has collapsed to the bottom. When a team is struggling this badly, any hint of low effort stands out. Russell, fairly or not, has become the easiest target.

The timing is also working against him. With Nico Harrison out, the front office shifting toward a full rebuild, and the franchise ready to explore Anthony Davis trades, the Mavericks are clearly building around Flagg.

In situations like this, veterans who don’t fit the new direction usually slide toward the exit quickly. Russell fits that pattern almost too neatly.

Dallas has already begun checking the trade market. Nobody expects a big return. This is more about restoring structure, clearing a path for young players, and removing the distractions that come when a locker room starts airing concerns.

Russell isn’t the main reason Dallas is 4–12. The problems run much deeper than him. But inside a team trying to reset its identity, he has become the clearest sign of what isn’t working.

And at this point, the Mavericks look ready to move on.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Chandler Parsons: ‘The Lakers’ Offense Depends On Getting Foul Calls And Would Struggle Without Them’
Next Article Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter reacts after game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Lakers Remove Joey Buss And Jesse Buss; They Released Emmotional Statement
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like