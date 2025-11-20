Chandler Parsons: ‘The Lakers’ Offense Depends On Getting Foul Calls And Would Struggle Without Them’

Chandler Parsons warns Lakers rely too heavily on free throws.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with guard Austin Reaves (15) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chandler Parsons didn’t try to soften anything. On Run It Back, he laid out exactly why he thinks the Lakers’ offense leans more on free throws than any contender should. And according to him, the dependence is the one flaw that can catch up to them as the season tightens.

“Like when you look at the numbers of it and you look that he’s getting double figure scoring just alone on the free throw line, and by the way, his teammate, I think is third in free throws, Austin Reeves. They’re getting a lot of calls.”

“They’re dependent on this in their offense. So if I’m a team scouting against them, I am saying, guys, let’s try. I know obviously, it’s hard because they have mastered doing this just like Jalen Brunson has, just like a lot of other guys have.”

“Defend them without fouling, and they are gonna struggle, especially in the half-court, because this is their game. They create contact, they flail into you, they throw their head back every time there’s hands. So teams going forward have to realize, okay, they’re getting a lot of free throws, especially these two ball-dominant guys. You have to defend them without fouling, and I think their offense will obviously take a huge hit.”

The numbers back Parsons’ take.

Luka Doncic is at 34.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. He’s shooting 47.0 percent and living at the line, averaging 12.5 free throw attempts per game. He makes almost ten of them. It’s the highest volume in the league by a wide margin.

Austin Reaves isn’t far behind. He’s in the middle of his best offensive stretch ever, averaging 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and almost 9.8 trips to the line each night. He’s third in the NBA in free throw attempts, and he’s drilling more than 87 percent.

Put those two together, and they’re responsible for most of the Lakers’ parade to the stripe. As a team, Los Angeles attempts 29.1 free throws a game and hits 22.9. The attempts rank second in the league. The team sits third. But the accuracy? Middle of the pack at 18th.

Parsons’ take wasn’t that the Lakers are foul-baiting or anything. Luka has thrived when pressured physically. Reaves is extremely clever with angles and body control. They are both good at putting defenders into awkward positions.

Parsons’ concern was the over-reliance. The idea is that too many of the Lakers’ best half-court possessions end with hunting contact instead of generating clean shots.

It’s part of a conversation that’s been building around the team for a couple of weeks. JJ Redick has added pace and structure. When the Lakers run, they look crisp. When the game slows, the habits change. Los Angeles leans into Luka and Reaves to bait fouls and rescue possessions. That works in November. It doesn’t always work in April.

There’s a counterargument, too. Star-heavy teams have done this for years. James Harden built whole seasons on it. Joel Embiid, Trae Young, and Jalen Brunson all thrive off drawing contact and forcing refs to make decisions. What’s unusual about the Lakers is the combined volume and the lack of a Plan B when the whistle disappears.

Parsons wasn’t saying the Lakers are frauds. Just that elite defenses don’t gamble. Minnesota won’t. Oklahoma City won’t. They make you score over a contest instead of sending you to the line. That’s where things get uncomfortable.

For now, Luka and Reaves are winning that battle. They’re smart, they’re physical, and they know how to stay in control of the angle. But Parsons’ point is simple. If someone takes that away, the Lakers will need another gear.

And they haven’t shown it yet.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
