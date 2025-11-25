Clippers Injury Report Against Lakers: Elite Bench Scorer May Miss Out Against Rivals

The first Lakers–Clippers showdown of the season comes with playoff-level stakes thanks to the NBA Cup, but the Clippers enter the matchup uncertain about the status of one of their most important bench scorers. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip injury) is listed as questionable, putting his availability at risk, at a time when the Clippers cannot afford to lose a key piece.

Jordan Miller (hamstring injury) is out, Derrick Jones Jr. (MCL sprain) is also sidelined, along with Bradley Beal (hip surgery), whose season is over.

Bogdanovic hasn’t had a big year, yet he’s still been one of the few reliable pieces off the bench. He’s averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep. On a Clippers team that has struggled to generate consistent offense, that production matters.

The Clippers’ season has clearly not gone according to plan. Sitting at 12th in the West with a 5-12 record, they’ve dealt with uneven play and injuries to star players. Their latest game was a 120-115 loss to the Cavaliers, and it was a reminder of how far they have fallen.

Ivica Zubac delivered a monster performance with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard returned after missing ten games and added 20 points. James Harden finished with 19 points and nine assists, but even with those efforts, the Clippers fell short.

Kawhi could play again against the Lakers, though with him there’s always the chance of late updates. The Clippers need him badly, especially in a rivalry game that feels like it comes with extra weight, given how their season has started. The Lakers aren’t just healthy and confident; they look like one of the best teams in the league.

The Lakers enter the matchup red-hot, winning four straight and climbing to third in the Western Conference at 12-4. Luka Doncic has been playing like the early MVP favorite, averaging huge numbers and controlling every aspect of the offense. Austin Reaves has elevated his play to near All-Star level, and LeBron James, despite being in his 23rd season, looks sharp after missing the first fourteen games.

He’s easing back into shape without forcing anything, which is exactly what the Lakers need from him at this stage.

Their latest result, a tight 108-106 win in Utah, showed how dangerous this group is even when they don’t shoot well. Luka finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Reaves added 22 points and 10 assists, and LeBron chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The only concern for the Lakers is Deandre Ayton (knee injury), who is the only player who will miss this match.

This game also carries NBA Cup implications. Both teams have won their first two group-stage games, with the Lakers on top due to a better point differential. A win for either team at the Crypto.com Arena would almost guarantee a spot in the knockout stages.

Given the Clippers’ form and injuries, the Lakers enter this matchup as clear favorites. Luka is in MVP form, and the team is rolling, and they are poised to extend their winning streak. The rivalry is always intense, but right now, only one side looks capable of controlling the night. And it’s not the Clippers.