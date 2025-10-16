Russell Westbrook Will Not Start For Kings, Now A Journeyman After Seventh Team In Eight Years

Brian Windhorst believes Russell Westbrook’s days as a starter are over. Speaking on NBA Today, the ESPN insider said Dennis Schroder will likely start over Westbrook for the Sacramento Kings, calling both guards “journeymen” while pointing out how far Westbrook’s career has fallen in recent years.

“I don’t mean to be Debbie Downer, Dennis Schroder is going to be their starter,” Windhorst said. “He is on his fifth team in three years. Dennis Schroder can do a lot of things. He is a journeyman. He’s a journeyman for a reason. This is now Russell Westbrook’s seventh team in eight years. Okay, that is a journeyman. He is a journeyman for a reason.”

Westbrook has struggled with accepting his role in the past but there’s no mistaking his place in the hierarchy this season. After signing a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum ($3.6 million), he’s set to play a minor role this season and will take turns with Schroder going in and out of the rotation.

“There are going to be nights when Russell Westbrook positively impacts the Kings, and that they are going to really be glad he’s on the roster,” Windhorst added. “I think you can say the same thing about Schroder. And there are going to be nights when you realize why these guys are journeyman players.”

At one point, Russell Westbrook was considered among the top point guards in the league. During his MVP season in 2016-17, he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game on 42.5% shooting. He was the heart and soul of the Thunder, and also their leader after the departure of Kevin Durant in 2016.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, the decline has been steep since leaving Oklahoma City. Without a jumper to keep his game effective, Russ faded from stardom and was forced to accept his new reality as an aging NBA star. While he put up a fight at first (especially with the Lakers), Westbrook knows he has become a shell of himself and it’s unknown how much more he has left to give.

In the end, Westbrook won’t love coming off the bench for Dennis Schroder but at least he has a contract at all. Russ remained unsigned for most of this past summer, and many thought he could enter the season without being on any official roster. At 36 years old, Westbrook might not be in the league for much longer but he has at least one more chance to show he still has elite-level basketball left in him.

If he can rise as that mentor in the locker room and leader off the bench, it could make a massive difference for a Kings team lacking any concrete identity. Amid the doubts about their potential, Westbrook and Schroder can prove their worth and help carry the Kings to a respectable place alongside Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis.

Russell Westbrook’s story is entering its final act, but there’s still an opportunity for redemption. While his days as a franchise cornerstone are long gone, his experience, intensity, and pride can still bring value to a young Kings team trying to find its voice. If Westbrook can embrace this new chapter and commit to being a leader rather than a star, he can help shape Sacramento’s culture in ways that go beyond the box score. At this point, it’s not about chasing numbers or accolades, it’s about proving he can still impact winning in whatever role the game gives him.