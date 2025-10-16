Kevin Durant Gets Real On Where He Wants To Finish His Career

Kevin Durant is ready to settle down. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the 37-year-old forward said he hopes to finish his career in Houston, debunking rumors and reaffirming his desire to spend his final NBA years building stability with a group he can grow alongside.

“I’m looking to be here as long as I can, play my last years of my career,” said Durant. “That’s the intent. I know I said that about Phoenix, too, but that’s the intent. I would love to do that. I mean, I’m 37 years old and I’m going on 19 years in the league. I want to be solidified in a spot and build with a team with a group of guys that’s going to be around for a while. So hopefully this is it.”

Durant was with the Thunder for nine seasons, an admirable display of loyalty during the height of the player empowerment era. But over his most recent nine seasons, Durant has joined three separate teams, not including his current stint with the Rockets. At 37, this type of inconsistency is not ideal for Durant but it seems like he’s ready to settle down and plant his roots somewhere he can thrive.

“I always want to be at that elite level, but when you’re in your 40s, I mean you might as well just commit to playing till your wheels fall off,” Durant added. “You might as well just maximize that time period. I’m getting older but I just feel like I have a lot to look forward to. I feel like I’ve done a lot as well. I’m content, but I want more, as weird as that sounds.”

Father Time is undefeated, but Durant is staving it off for as long as he can. In a page out of LeBron’s book, he has maintained his typical playing standards well into his late 30s and is showing no signs of slowing down. Last season, in 62 games, he averaged 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting.

After several failed playoff runs, Kevin Durant is itching to contend for the championship and he believes the Rockets give him that chance both now and in the future. While they lost Fred VanVleet earlier this month, young standouts like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Tari Eason will do their part to keep the team competitive.

Meanwhile, head coach Ime Udoka will be implementing a championship culture on the sidelines that can bring out the most in Durant. If they follow his lead and stay focused on the mission, they will be a tough team to beat in the West but the hard work has only just begun.

For Durant, this is the first time in years he’s thinking long-term with his latest NBA stop. While the Rockets were an unexpected destination for the two-time champion, he’s not regretting his move there as he prepares for his 18th NBA season. Even if he’s not the focal point of the franchise, Durant likes their trajectory so far and if he can stay healthy and lead Houston’s young core to contention, it could cement the final chapter of one of the greatest careers in NBA history. After years of moving from team to team, he finally has a chance to build something lasting and finish his journey on his own terms.