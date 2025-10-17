Wanda Durant Embraces Russell Westbrook In Viral Exchange From Christmas Day

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Russell Westbrook
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wanda Durant shared a heartwarming moment with Russell Westbrook during the Clippers-Suns Christmas Day game last season. In a viral clip that has resurfaced online, Kevin Durant’s mother playfully called out her son’s former teammate to ensure he stopped to say hello after their latest reunion.

“Hey, Russell! Russ! You better not, not say hi to me,” said Wanda. “Hey baby, Merry Christmas! Good to see you again!”

The clip, which was featured on Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ series, revealed a different side to the Durant/Westbrook dynamic. They were once teammates on the Thunder and co-led the franchise to the Finals in 2012. For eight years, they dominated the Western Conference and held their claim as the best duo in the game. Sadly, it didn’t end on the best of terms, and their split turned into an ugly divorce.

In 2016, months after losing to the Warriors, Durant joined them and betrayed the franchise he once called home. While many factors contributed, Russell Westbrook took Durant’s departure personally. He vowed revenge against his former teammate, and it began brewing into a rivalry when they matched up together.

Behind the scenes, however, the relationship was always cordial between the NBA superstars. Wanda Durant still treats Westbrook like a son, and she still wants what’s best for his career. That moment on the sidelines was as genuine as it gets and reflects that some NBA relationships transcend being on the same team. In this case, it’s a lifetime bond between Westbrook and Durant that also extends to Wanda, and it’s not easily broken.

Today, while both players remain on opposing sides, Durant has expressed interest in potentially playing with Russ again.  Perhaps this season or down the road, Durant and Westbrook could reunite once again and pick up where they left off. On the Rockets, they could even compete for a championship again and relive some of the best days of their partnership.

Whatever happens, whether they come together or not, their bond as friends and co-stars will never wash away. For nearly a decade, Westbrook was like family for Kevin, and there will always be a sense of mutual love and respect between them. Now, even after all these years, Wanda Durant won’t let Westbrook become a stranger, and she continues to welcome him like one of her own.

So while history may be complicated between the former Thunder teammates, there are no hard feelings between Durant and Westbrook. They’ve made peace with their rivalry and have found common ground through their experience working together. They may never don the same jersey again, but their legacies are forever intertwined as the legendary duo that almost won it all.

In the end, even with years of distance between them, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s friendship still runs deep. The viral Christmas moment between Wanda Durant and Russ reminded fans that beyond the rivalries and trades, some bonds in basketball simply never fade.

