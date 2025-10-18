“Grow Up”: NBA Fans Get Livid As Russell Westbrook Refuses To Autograph Lakers Jerseys

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook recently signed a one-year deal with the Kings just days before their final preseason game of the year against the Lakers, his former team. The Kings came out on top and won by one point, 117-116, while Westbrook was sidelined for this game.

Following the end of the game, Russell Westbrook decided to sign a few autographs for his young fans. However, in a line of five fans waiting for him to sign their Westbrook jerseys, two fans held out Lakers jerseys for him to sign, to which he blatantly refused.

 

Considering that he is a former Lakers player, most fans on the internet believed that he did it out of spite for his former team. They did not realize that the Kings had just faced and beaten the Lakers in that same game. Considering how competitive NBA players are, it is natural for them not to sign an opponent’s jersey in the arena.

One would not expect even Malik Monk to sign Lakers jerseys at a time like this, despite him also having played for both franchises. Yet several fans decided to portray Westbrook on social media as a petty and vindictive athlete who is still holding a grudge against the Lakers.

“Bro really acts like it was the Lakers’ fault he was shooting the ball off the side of the backboard. I’m sick.” 

“Basketball aside, Russ is a grudge-holding a** n**** so bad like my n**** you’re gonna ruin a kid’s dream moment cuz you don’t like the Lakers anymore? Lmao.”

“MF wishes he were still a Laker so bad.”

“He absolutely shouldn’t. Lakers ruined his career.”

“I would’ve said I lost all respect, but never had any to begin with.”

“All those 0’s are how many rings he has.”

“I don’t blame him, but I will always appreciate his time there even tho it was frustrating to watch.”

“Bron shipped that n***a off, and he’s taking it out on the fans, that’s nasty work.”

“Went there to ruin Lebron’s legacy and did it successfully. I can’t even hate on him anymore.”

“And this is the same guy you wanted us to feel sorry for for not being in the league, lol, grow up.”

“Everyone seems to forget the Lakers sh*t a** ownership group went on an entire smear campaign against Russ after he left and even shortly before.”

During his time with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc. Several former players believed that LeBron James and the Lakers were responsible for Westbrook’s downfall over the past few years. 

While Westbrook did not play last night against the Lakers, he is expected to come off the bench for the Kings in their season opener on Wednesday, October 22, against the Suns.

Do you think Westbrook also blames the Lakers? Or did he do this simply out of the competitive spirit that you wouldn’t sign an opponent’s jersey when you just beat that team? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

