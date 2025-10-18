Following Her Fight With P.J. Washington, Gilbert Arenas Blames Brittany Renner For Mishandling Child Support Demands

Social media mega star Brittany Renner and NBA star PJ Washington had a public spat over their alimony negotiations that went viral due to videos shared online by the internet personality. And her demand for increasing the child support from $5,500 per month to $35,000 per month.

NBA veteran turned media personality Gilbert Arenas went on VLADTV to discuss his perspective on how public fallouts are being mishandled by women, in his opinion.

“Women don’t realise you’re not getting your child support because of a computer AI. It’s a human being that’s dictating this. So when you’re going in front of a court, and you’re going in front of a woman judge, and this is the behavior that they’re seeing, right?” He said.

Arenas is married to a French social media influencer, Melli Monaco. He also has four children with Laura Govan, his girlfriend of 12 years. The 43-year-old has seen the ups and downs of celebrity relationships to provide his opinion on the subject matter. He talked about the way in which Renner has approached the situation with aggression instead of humility. From his perspective, her actions have taken the case away from her.

“You think what you’re doing is helping you, ‘I’m gonna show the courts that he cries when you come.’ Okay? What two-year-old boy wouldn’t cry if he sees his father once a week, right?” Arenas continued.

He referred to Renner and her mother, whose name has not been publicly disclosed. She was involved with the legal proceedings between Renner and Washington because she was in the video interaction presented in court.

“He got two women here, feeding him, treating him like a prince, right? He wants ice cream, here you go! Then you start doing this, ‘Oh, your dad’s coming!’ And then obviously he starts crying, and you record. And that’s normal. That’s what that age does.” The former Washington Wizards All-Star said.

According to Arenas, the way in which judges perceived these cases has changed over time. And women in Renner’s position also need to evolve with that change.

“It doesn’t wanna leave the comfort of its own home. I’m pretty sure he’s not spending the whole weekend crying. So the fact that that’s what you’re doing, but you’re saying that you’re a proud parent, you’re trying to make it work. This is not the 90s, not the 2000s, not even 2015. The judges now want co-parenting.” Arenas said.

“So whoever seems the lesser of evil, they go with that. So you’re doing this recording, shouting, matching. So they look at you, because you’re the primary parent. So, the primary parent is pulling out a phone, threatening, aggravating, challenging, with your mother, doing the same thing? You look irresponsible. The fact that this is how you behave, they’re not gonna side with you.” He added.

By choosing the path that Renner did, Arenas thinks she’s flipped his perception in the eyes of the watcher.

“You’re going against the elements of him being a celebrity. And that’s what you want to look like in court. You wanna look like the person who’s trying their best. ‘You’re honor, I call him every day, he doesn’t want to FaceTime. He never shows up.’ Now you have someone that I’m looking at and saying, Oh, you’re too good for your child.” Arenas concluded.

Renner’s action against Washington came as the Mavericks star signed a $90 million extension in September this year, and subsequently, the demand from Renner became public. The case is ongoing, and judgment has not been made public yet.