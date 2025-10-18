“They Needed Me”: 4x NBA Champion On Playing With Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Shaquille O’Neal

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
"They Needed Me": 4x NBA Champion On Playing With Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Shaquille O'Neal
"They Needed Me": 4x NBA Champion On Playing With Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Shaquille O'Neal

John Salley became the first player to win NBA championships with three different teams in three different decades. He arguably won alongside three of the greatest players to have touched a basketball. Having played with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant, he has had the unique experience of watching these giants up close. Recently, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show, he talked tongue-in-cheek about this aspect of his life.

“Well, I won four championships because those guys needed me. You know, Michael Jordan needed Isiah (needed me), especially Shaq and Kobe, they needed me. Somebody had to be like, come on, man!” the 61-year-old former center joked.

Salley was part of the back-to-back championship-winning ‘bad boys’ Detroit Pistons, led by Isiah Thomas. Then he went on to join the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. And after a brief stint in Greece, he came back to become a veteran leader, more than an on-court influence, for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999-2000.

His best playing years came with the Pistons. Playing over 459 regular-season games with the franchise, he averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, indicating he was an elite rim protector in an era known for its physicality. A forward-center, Salley stood tall at six-foot-eleven and was known for his defensive abilities. Even when he wasn’t a big contributor on the court, he was vocal in the locker room, which helped him stay relevant for so long.

Talking about the struggles of being a professional player in today’s times versus when he played, he explained the difference in purpose and how the underlying reason to play has drastically evolved.

“I would say so because we were playing for a cheque.. It was always hard getting to any professional level, but the difference was, my first year, I got $230,000, and I was in the top four guys on the squad… But that was a lot of money, but now, guys are getting a hundred, two hundred million dollar contracts.” Salley noted.

He even talked about the number of jobs available now versus back then, and how that changes the dynamics of the difficulty. There are more opportunities available after retirement, and thus, the evolution of the NBA has worked in favor of the players.

“So it was entirely different, and guys weren’t giving up their jobs. It’s just that the NBA has had four or five more teams since I played; it is more international now, it was a lot harder.” He added.

Salley was among those initial athletes who were able to translate their success in sports into a vibrant career in acting post-retirement. He acted in movies like Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and Eddie. He also became a TV personality and hosted TheBestDamnSportsShowPeriod on Fox Sports Net. His career is not marked by individual prowess on court, but a work ethic that lent him longevity, and he was able to be at the right place at the right time, again and again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Kevin Durant Blamed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade For Manipulating James Harden To Leave OKC Kevin Durant Blamed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade For Manipulating James Harden To Leave OKC
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like