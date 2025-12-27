John Wall Thinks Mitchell And Garland Aren’t Getting Along; Claims Cavs Are Too Soft With Allen And Mobley

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into this 2025-26 season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but have fallen well short of expectations so far. The Cavs are currently 17-15, and John Wall made some unflattering comments about Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen on NBA on Prime on Friday.

“I think they got a make a big change,” Wall said. “Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, they’re just not getting along in that backcourt. And I think with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, they’re just too soft. They don’t have that toughness. They don’t have that grit to go against a team like the Pistons or the Knicks, that’s going to bring that physicality.

“So I think they got to make adjustments,” Wall added. “I think Max Strus being out is hurting them a little bit, and DeAndre Hunter being in and out. But that two-guard backcourt, I just don’t see it working.”

It is unclear what makes Wall think that Mitchell and Garland aren’t getting along. It could be the report about the latter wanting to run his own team instead of being in a complementary role next to the former.

As for just Mitchell and Garland as a duo, concerns have been raised about whether you can win it all with two small guards in the backcourt. The Cavaliers looked set to prove the doubters wrong when they were dominating the competition last season and finished with a 64-18 record. They then unfortunately added to that narrative by losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.

Granted, injuries played a part in the Cavaliers’ downfall, but the Pacers just looked like the better team. That early exit also meant they had won just two playoff series in three seasons with this core of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen.

As for Wall’s comments about the Cavaliers being soft, they might seem harsh, but this is not the first time that someone has questioned Mobley and Allen’s toughness. You’d like to see them impose their physicality a lot more often than they do.

There were calls for the Cavaliers to break up this core in the offseason, but they stuck with them and rightly so. You do not break up a 60-win team this quickly. That said, if they continue to be mediocre this season, then some changes might be in order in 2026.

Mitchell has gone as far as to say the Cavaliers aren’t a playoff team right now. He isn’t happy with what he has been seeing.

Mitchell might be the only big name on the Cavaliers who has escaped blame so far. The 29-year-old is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Mitchell has been doing all he can, but the wins aren’t coming. While some would point to injuries, almost every good team in the NBA today is finding ways to win despite key players being out. That can’t be the excuse for this team barely being above .500.

The Cavaliers are in action next against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Saturday at 8 PM ET. The Rockets had won the first meeting between these teams 114-104 on Nov. 19, 2025, and you wouldn’t bet against them repeating that feat.