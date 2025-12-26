Suns Player Ratings: Devin Booker Drops 30 Points In Boxing Day Win Against Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns didn’t have their best offensive night, but they leaned on what they trust most: Devin Booker with the ball in his hands. In a Boxing Day matchup that went back and forth well into the fourth quarter, Booker took control, scoring 12 of his 30 points in the final stretch to lift Phoenix past the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-108.

Phoenix went behind late after Zion Williamson pushed the Pelicans ahead midway through the fourth, but the Suns responded with clutch execution. Booker sparked the response at the line, Mark Williams dominated inside, and a big-time jumper from Collin Gillespie sealed the game in the final minutes.

Despite shooting just 20.0% from three, Phoenix won this game the hard way. The Pelicans stayed close despite missing 17 free throws, but Phoenix’s rebounding edge and late-game execution proved decisive. With the two teams set to meet again in New Orleans, the Suns walked away with a gritty win built more on resilience than rhythm. Now, onto the Suns’ player ratings.

Devin Booker: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 10-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-11 FT, 36 MIN

Booker dictated the flow of the game without ever looking rushed. He spent the early portions reading the floor and letting others get comfortable, then flipped the switch when Phoenix needed a closer. In the final stretch, he controlled possessions like a veteran quarterback, picking apart mismatches and forcing New Orleans into fouls rather than settling for tough shots. His ability to slow the game down gave the Suns stability when things tightened up.

Beyond the scoring, Booker’s rebounding and playmaking stood out. He cleaned up misses, kept plays alive, and consistently made the right read when help defenders collapsed. Phoenix looked noticeably more poised whenever he initiated the offense, especially late, and his efficiency reflected how carefully he chose his moments to attack.

Mark Williams: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 9-13 FG, 6-8 FT, 27 MIN

Williams set the tone inside from the opening minutes and never let up. He consistently carved out space in the paint, finishing through contact and making New Orleans pay for any lapse in interior coverage. His touch around the rim was reliable, and he was a constant threat whenever Phoenix needed an easy bucket.

Defensively, Williams was just as important. He controlled the glass, limited second-chance opportunities, and stayed disciplined contesting shots without fouling. His presence in the fourth quarter gave the Suns a steady inside option when perimeter looks weren’t falling, and his rebounding helped close out critical possessions.

Collin Gillespie: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 35 MIN

Gillespie played with poise well beyond the box score. He kept Phoenix organized, made sure the offense flowed smoothly, and rarely forced the action. When the Pelicans made their push, he stayed calm, continued to move the ball, and trusted the system rather than trying to do too much.

His shot-making came at timely moments, including a key jumper that helped settle things late. While a few turnovers crept in, his overall command of the offense and willingness to make smart reads outweighed the mistakes. He was a steady hand throughout extended minutes.

Dillon Brooks: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 3-4 FT, 33 MIN

Dillon Brooks brought his usual edge on both ends of the floor. While his outside shot was inconsistent, he found other ways to contribute by attacking closeouts, drawing contact, and defending with intensity. He took on tough assignments defensively and helped disrupt New Orleans’ rhythm, particularly on the perimeter. His impact went beyond the shooting numbers.

Royce O’Neale: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 25 MIN

O’Neale filled his role exactly as Phoenix needed. He didn’t hunt shots, instead focusing on ball movement, spacing, and making quick decisions. His willingness to swing the ball kept the offense from stalling, even on a quiet scoring night.

Ryan Dunn: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 21 MIN

Dunn gave Phoenix a noticeable lift with his energy and physicality. He attacked the glass aggressively, especially on the offensive end, and wasn’t afraid to challenge shots defensively. His effort helped swing a few key possessions and gave the Suns extra chances during important stretches. It was a productive, high-motor performance off the bench.

Oso Ighodaro: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 21 MIN

Ighodaro delivered solid minutes by keeping things simple. He finished his looks efficiently, battled on the boards, and provided some rim protection when Phoenix needed it. While he wasn’t heavily involved offensively, his presence helped stabilize the frontcourt during non-Williams minutes.

Rasheer Fleming: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3-6 FG, 10 MIN

Fleming made the most of a short stint on the floor. He showed decisiveness when attacking the basket and scored quickly during a brief second-quarter window. His confidence helped spark Phoenix during a momentum-building stretch.

Jordan Goodwin: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 2-10 FG, 20 MIN

Goodwin had a rough night shooting, but his effort never wavered. He attacked the glass hard for a guard and came up with a couple of steals that led to transition opportunities. Even when shots weren’t falling, he stayed active defensively.

Jamaree Bouyea: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 12 MIN

Bouyea had limited opportunities and couldn’t find much rhythm offensively, though he stayed composed running the offense in short spurts. His minutes were quiet but functional.