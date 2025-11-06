Cooper Flagg On The Mavericks’ 2-6 Record: “It’s The Most I’ve Lost”

Following another loss early in the season, Cooper Flagg appears to be quite disheartened with the Mavericks' current state.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With a 101-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks continue their struggles to start the 2025-26 season. With a 2-6 record, featuring a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks far from the title contender it was touted to be during the offseason.

Following Wednesday night’s game, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg seemed quite disheartened with the result. While sharing his thoughts on the team’s current state, the 18-year-old shared a simple response.

“For me, it’s the most I’ve lost since…you know, I think ever,” Flagg said. “We have to adapt to playing a lot more games, and I definitely have to get used to that. But I wouldn’t say anyone’s happy.”

“Guys are obviously trying to stay level-headed and know that we’ve got a lot more games to go, and it’s still really early. But personally, I know it’s not fun to just keep losing the games. So, we’ll make a change and hopefully start making steps in the right direction.”

Flagg’s account of the state of the team paints a rather bleak outlook overall. Unfortunately, the Mavericks were dealt a difficult hand to begin the season.

With Kyrie Irving already sidelined for an extended period, Dallas additionally saw key rotation pieces in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II sustain injuries early on. With a shortfall in the frontcourt rotation, it was only a matter of time before superstar big man Anthony Davis also suffered an injury.

With Cooper Flagg’s slow start and the team’s inconsistent performances piling up, the Mavs have fallen to the bottom of the West. Although there are aspirations for the team to improve, it will demand several players to step up.

 

Cooper Flagg Starts At His Natural Position

There were many negative takeaways from this game, including a rather controversial Klay Thompson substitution late in the game. On a more positive note, however, the Mavericks started Cooper Flagg at his natural position as a small forward instead of playing him as a point guard.

Flagg discussed this change while speaking with the media. He said, “I thought we just played natural. I thought I still got a little sticky at times, but I think we’ve got to keep working on moving the ball, getting organized, and just attacking mismatches. But I think we could’ve been a little better organized tonight.”

Although the rookie was rather critical in his approach, Flagg benefited from the change. He posted 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks on 8-for-19 shooting from the floor. Given how productive the remainder of the starting lineup had also become with this change, with three other players notching double-digit scoring, there could be a solid case for sticking with it.

In many ways, Dallas only came up short because of poor execution in crucial moments. Given that this can be worked on, the Mavericks will look to turn things around in their next outing, as they are scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 7.

Siddhant Gupta
