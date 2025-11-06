Luka Doncic Discusses Lakers Win Without LeBron And Reaves; Praises Victor Wembanyama’s Growth

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers managed to come away with an impressive 118-116 win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Given that the Lakers were severely shorthanded in the star department, with both LeBron James and Austin Reaves sidelined for the game, the Purple and Gold saw their lone superstar and their role players rise to the challenge.

A huge reason for the team’s success on Wednesday night was Luka Doncic’s activity on the defensive end. While speaking with the media after the game, Doncic highlighted how he was able to contribute more effectively against the Spurs.

“I mean, first of all, it’s just communication,” he said. “Getting the people in the right spots. A lot of times, I’m the low man, so I’ve got to communicate that and put people in their spots. But then, just activity. I think it’s better, I’m more focused, and I’ve just got to keep going like that and stop fouling.”

Luka Doncic posted 35 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, five steals, and two blocks against the Spurs. While individually brilliant, the superstar acknowledged how important the team’s overall contributions were to the win, especially in the absence of key contributors.

“I’m enjoying it very much playing with these guys,” Doncic stated. “AR can’t play, we’re still missing Bron, so this team has big potential. Everybody steps on the court and gives their maximum. So it’s very enjoyable to play.”

With strong contributions from Deandre Ayton (22 points and 10 rebounds), Marcus Smart (17 points, five rebounds, and five assists), and Rui Hachimura (15 points), the Lakers outlasted a formidable Spurs team.

Another interesting storyline heading into Wednesday night’s matchup was the showdown between two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. Given how much the Spurs’ big man has improved over the offseason, Doncic had to give him credit for his development.

“What is it, his third year in the NBA? And he’s playing at an MVP level, which is insane,” claimed Doncic. “I have much respect for him, much love. And I really enjoy these games. Playing against him is very tough.”

“Guarding him and going against him on offense is very tough, but I think he’s going to improve and improve more. So it’s always fun to play against guys like that, and I have so much respect for Wemby.”

As dominant as Wembanyama has been to start the season, the Lakers managed to restrict him to 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block on 5-for-14 shooting from the field. Having put him in foul trouble early in the game, Los Angeles managed to nullify the Spurs center.

With Wembanyama’s influence reduced, the Purple and Gold saw their chances of winning increase drastically. Although the game came down to a frantic finish, the Lakers still emerged victorious.

Luka Doncic Speaks About His PechaKucha

With a 7-2 record to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be coming together as a cohesive unit. On this note, Luka Doncic shed light on the PechaKucha method implemented by head coach JJ Redick.

PechaKucha is a fast-paced presentation style from Japan that involves the use of 20 slides, with each slide being shown for exactly 20 seconds.

When asked about what he included in his PechaKucha, Doncic responded, “First is where I’m from, so Slovenia. Then my home court, where I would do it and spend a lot of time.”

After forgetting the contents of his second slide, he continued, “The third one was a person or a thing that changed your life, so I put my daughter in there, which was pretty easy to put. Fourth one… I think it was my favorite basketball moment. I think I put winning a gold medal with my national team. And fifth was dealer’s choice, so I put all my cars. I love my cars. They say I flexed, but I didn’t.”

Although Luka Doncic remains skeptical about the PechaKucha approach, claiming that it was only effective in Redick’s mind, the results have been quite promising. As the Lakers continue to build chemistry, they inch closer to becoming a true contender.