Luka Doncic Looks Frustrated With Rui Hachimura After Being Forced To Airball A Three-Pointer Attempt

Early in the first quarter of the Lakers-Spurs game, Luka Doncic appeared frustrated with Rui Hachimura for passing up a three-pointer while the clock was winding down.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to a spectacular 118-116 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The efforts of Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart closely supported Doncic’s inspired performance.

Although Hachimura was a key contributor in the game, he became a more active offensive threat only after an incident early in the game. With the forward passing up on a three-pointer during a key possession, Luka Doncic was visibly frustrated with Hachimura’s reluctance to shoot.

Midway through the first quarter, the Lakers were facing a six-point deficit. With the scoreline at 16-10, Los Angeles moved the ball around the perimeter before passing it to Jake LaRavia, who made a decisive drive to the hoop before passing the ball back out to Hachimura.

With the opportunity to cut the deficit to three points, the Lakers forward instead passed up on the shot, sending the ball to Smart, who eventually gave it to Luka Doncic on the left wing.

As the clock was winding down, the Lakers’ superstar was forced to shoot a long three-pointer, resulting in an airball.

Hachimura’s hesitation may not have been a bad decision, however. Given the quality of pass he received, the Spurs’ defense had enough time to close out on him. With virtually no room to get a shot off, Hachimura opted for a better look.

However, this reluctance to shoot could also be attributed to his first missed three-pointer attempt in the first two minutes of the game. Given that he scored zero points and had only one shot attempt, Luka Doncic’s frustration is justified in some capacity, too.

Luka Doncic struggled to get Rui Hachimura going. Given that the forward even failed to score off a touchdown pass under the basket in the second quarter, Doncic had every reason to be annoyed with his teammate, although they were still in good spirits.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rui Hachimura showed renewed vigor for the rest of the game. He posted 15 points, two rebounds, and a steal on 5-for-9 shooting from the field, playing a crucial role in the game. By delivering timely baskets, Hachimura kept the Lakers’ chances of winning alive.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic fell just short of his second triple-double of the season. However, with 35 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, five steals, and two blocks, the Lakers’ superstar was beyond dominant. With a solid case for being in the MVP discussion early in the season, the Lakers rallied around their superstar in the absence of some key players.

Having improved to 7-2 on the season, the Purple and Gold appear to be one of the best teams in the West. With a five-game winning streak, Los Angeles will attempt to build upon it as the team heads into its next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Nov. 8.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India.
