Lakers Dealt Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Spurs Game

Austin Reaves won’t be suiting up tonight for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team officially ruled him out ahead of their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to right groin soreness, marking his second missed game of the season.

“Los Angeles Lakers have ruled Austin Reaves (right groin soreness) out for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio Spurs,” reported Chris Haynes.

Reaves also missed Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers with the same issue, but the Lakers still managed to win. Deandre Ayton (29 points, 10 rebounds) and Rui Hachimura (28 points, four rebounds, one assist) led the way in a major upset, moving the Lakers up to 6-2 on the season. He was initially listed as questionable before this latest update ruled him out completely.

Tonight, the Lakers will at least have Luka Doncic ready to suit up and play after missing Monday’s contest with a lower leg contusion. He’ll be at full strength with no limitations. Jaxson Hayes will also suit up after being upgraded to available. The same cannot be said for Reaves, who is now set to miss his second straight game.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter has been one of the Lakers’ best players this season, averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game, all career highs. When LeBron and Luka have missed time, he’s been there to carry the load. Against the Kings in October, he scored a career-high 51 points in a clutch road win.

Without Reaves in the lineup, the Lakers will once again be forced to rely on their depth and supporting cast to keep the offense flowing around Luka Doncic. We’ve already seen strong performances from players like Hachimura, Ayton, and Jake LaRavia, but do they have enough to withstand a stretch without their stars?

The Lakers hope they don’t have to find out, but the signs are there that they can hold their own. Between a deep roster and a sharp head coach, their 6-2 start is no fluke, and tonight’s game is another chance to prove it.

Against a Spurs team that’s been dominant all season, their execution will need to be perfect. At 5-1, San Antonio has been the story of the league with French superstar Victor Wembanyama leading the way. To shut him down, the Lakers will need to lean heavily on their size and defensive communication while Luka handles the scoring load on offense.

The absence of LeBron James only adds to the challenge. Still recovering from sciatica, James remains without a clear timetable for return. In his absence, the Lakers will have to rely on chemistry, hustle, and trust to push through this early stretch. In a competitive Western Conference, every win counts, and only a “next man up” mentality will get them through it.

Ultimately, the Lakers are entering a tough stretch, and the timing of Reaves’ injury couldn’t be worse. Still, the team has proven they can win through adversity, and Luka Doncic’s leadership will be key as they fight to keep pace in the West. Whether it’s Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, or Jake LaRavia stepping up, Los Angeles has the depth to weather the storm until their stars return. If they can pull off another win tonight, it would send a strong message about just how resilient this team truly is.