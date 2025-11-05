Victor Wembanyama Honestly Previews Facing Luka Doncic, Lakers: “Don’t Think I’ve Ever Won Against Him”

The Lakers are set to face the Spurs in their next game on Wednesday night (November 5), where elite young talent is expected to hit the court with Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic.

The Spurs will already be short-handed against the Lakers as their star rookie, Dylan Harper, has been sidelined with an injury. But history is also not on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ side.

In an honest preview of the matchup during practice, Wembanyama admitted he doesn’t recall winning a game against Doncic.

“Luka is one of the hardest players to scout, because he understands and masters the game more than anyone else. I don’t think I’ve ever won against him,” said Wembanyama during Spurs’ practice to the media scrum on the sidelines.

Which is true, as he is 0-4 in games against Luka Doncic, when he was on the Mavericks. The duo has, however, not faced each other since Doncic joined the Lakers, as the Spurs had played all their games against them before February, when Doncic was traded.

Wembanyama does not have a great record against the Lakers as well, winning two games and losing four in his entire career.

Doncic was nearly going to miss this game as well. But the Lakers got the positive update that Doncic will be available for the Spurs game just hours ago today. Reaves might sit out this game as he is questionable to play, but Doncic will definitely be back for the Lakers in the next game.

Wembanyama is justifiably calling Doncic a master of the game. In the games Wembanyama and Doncic played against each other, Doncic averaged a triple-double, 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists, while shooting 40% from the field.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama averages 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in those four games, while shooting 39.3% from the field.

Nonetheless, things can change this season as Victor Wembanyama has found himself to be an early-season MVP contender. Many experts, sportsbooks, and legends of the game are anticipating a breakout season from the 2025 All-Star.

He is currently averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks after the first six games of the season. The French wonderkid is shooting 52.7% from the field in this duration. Therefore, I anticipate that the Spurs could end Wembanyama’s winless run against Doncic on Wednesday night.

Do you think history will repeat itself for Luka Doncic or will Wembanyama get his first victory against the Slovenian superstar? Let us know what you think in the comments section.