Lakers Could Be Down Two Stars vs. Spurs Amid Ongoing Injury Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers might be down another key star for Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic will suit up, but Austin Reaves remains questionable with right groin soreness.

“Lakers injury report for the Spurs game: Luka Doncic will play. Austin Reaves remains questionable,” wrote McMenamin.

The Lakers’ full injury report paints a challenging picture for the team as they continue to navigate through multiple setbacks.

“Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain) is probable. Austin Reaves (right groin soreness) is questionable. LeBron James (right sciatica), Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), and Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are out.”

The good news for the Lakers is that No. 77 will be fully healthy and ready to go against San Antonio. He previously missed three games this season with a lower left leg contusion, but he’s been back in action since Friday, when he dropped 44 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Grizzlies. He followed it up with a triple-double against the Heat, totaling 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes.

Unfortunately, Doncic may be the only star in action on Wednesday. In an ongoing development, Austin Reaves is questionable for the game with groin soreness. While he’s still likely to suit up for the Lakers, his status cannot yet be certain. After carrying such a heavy burden without either of his co-stars (31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game), it’s important not to overwork Reaves so early in the season, even with LeBron still working his way back.

James, 40, has yet to play this season as he recovers from sciatica. The injury has interrupted his entire routine, and he’s not due to return until later this month. While his absence has allowed others to blossom (Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia), it has also left the Lakers more vulnerable on the wing.

As for other absences, the Lakers will be without key role players such as Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, who are dealing with relatively minor injuries. Rookie Adou Thiero is still recovering from knee surgery and has yet to make his NBA debut.

Once again, the Lakers will be short-handed, and this time it comes against a young Spurs team that has been one of the league’s biggest surprises. At 5-1, San Antonio is off to a red-hot start behind Victor Wembanyama, who continues to showcase why he was one of the most hyped prospects in years.

Whether it’s one star or two available, the Lakers will have a chance regardless. Even against tough competition, Luka Doncic is more than capable of filling the gaps if players like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Rui Hachimura continue to step up. This “next man up” mentality has kept the Lakers competitive despite a string of injuries, and they’ll need that same resilience again against the Spurs.

As the Lakers look to keep momentum alive, health remains their biggest obstacle. Luka Doncic’s return gives them a fighting chance, but they need Austin Reaves on the court to stay balanced on both ends. If Los Angeles can hold steady until LeBron James returns, they’ll be in position to make a real push once everyone is back at full strength.