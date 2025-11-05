NBA Player Ratings: Stephen Curry And Moses Moody Outduel Devin Booker In Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors finally looked refreshed after a grueling stretch on the road, and it showed from the opening tip. Stephen Curry’s 28-point night, fueled by five vintage triples, set the tone, while Moses Moody erupted for 24 off the bench with five threes of his own as Golden State built a massive early cushion and held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns for a 118-107 win.

Devin Booker kept Phoenix afloat with a season-high 38 points and a perfect night at the free-throw line, and the Suns clawed back late behind a third-quarter surge, but the Warriors’ depth and shot-making ultimately proved too much. With Jimmy Butler limited to just one half and Al Horford resting the front end of a back-to-back, Golden State leaned on a balanced supporting cast. Quinten Post, Brandin Podziemski, and Buddy Hield all delivered timely scoring to stay unbeaten at home.

Tonight, we break down how they did it with detailed player grades for every Warrior and Sun who played significant minutes, evaluating impact, efficiency, and the moments that swung the game.

Golden State Warriors Player Ratings

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 5-5 FT, 34 MIN

Curry once again set the tone offensively, burying deep threes and hitting timely shots each time Phoenix threatened to close the gap. Though his efficiency dipped at times, he compensated with constant off-ball pressure and smart reads that freed teammates for clean looks. His scoring gravity carried an offense missing Butler in the second half, and his late-game steadiness sealed the win.

Moses Moody: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 7-11 FG, 5-8 3PT, 5-6 FT, 34 MIN

Moody was a game-changer off the bench, exploding for 24 points on elite shooting efficiency and giving the Warriors exactly the offensive spark they needed. His confidence was evident in both his shot attempts and his willingness to attack off the catch, while his rebounding and perimeter defense added real value. With Butler out, Moody played starter-level minutes and delivered one of the night’s most impactful performances.

Quinten Post: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Post delivered one of the most complete all-around performances of his young Warriors tenure, spacing the floor with elite efficiency and defending the paint with unexpected authority. His four threes stretched Phoenix’s defense thin, and he moved the ball crisply whenever the Suns sent help. Add in two blocks and active rebounding, and Post became one of the hidden keys in Golden State, securing control early.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Podziemski brought his usual blend of smart passing, timely cutting, and relentless activity, though his perimeter shot was inconsistent. Even with the cold stretch from three, he made enough plays on both ends to stay impactful. His ability to attack closeouts and create for others kept Golden State’s offense balanced in the second half.

Draymond Green: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT, 33 MIN

Green played a classic Draymond game. Light on scoring but heavy on control and defensive organization. His eight assists repeatedly set shooters up in rhythm, and his rotations anchored a Warriors defense that built the early cushion. The four turnovers ding his grade slightly, but his +13 and everywhere-at-once defensive presence were crucial in stabilizing the game whenever Phoenix surged.

Buddy Hield: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, 20 MIN

Hield offered sharp shooting and reliable spacing, drilling three threes that helped Golden State withstand Phoenix’s third-quarter push. His off-ball activity kept the Suns’ defense stretched, and he moved the ball more decisively than usual. Defensively, he was passable, but not a standout, resulting in a slightly negative plus/minus.

Pat Spencer: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

Spencer packed a lot of production into limited minutes, providing energy, ball movement, and some surprising defensive disruption with two steals. His ability to steady the offense and connect actions made him an important bridge between units. Efficient scoring and toughness earned him a strong grade.

Jonathan Kuminga: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT, 25 MIN

Kuminga delivered an efficient offensive showing, attacking mismatches and cutting well when Curry drew attention, but inconsistency crept in through four turnovers and a few defensive lapses. He provided solid rebounding and transition pressure, yet lacked the assertiveness he’s shown in bigger outings. Still, his scoring bursts helped maintain the Warriors’ lead during the second quarter.

Jimmy Butler III: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 14 MIN

Butler looked limited from the start and never found an offensive rhythm, clearly affected by the back soreness that ultimately kept him out of the second half. His early facilitating and defensive attention helped Golden State’s 11-0 burst in the first quarter, but his lack of aggression and absence after halftime capped his overall impact. Even in short minutes, he helped stabilize the opening frame, and the Warriors hope he can get healthier sooner rather than later.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-1 FT, 16 MIN

Jackson-Davis provided strong minutes as a rim runner and short-roll playmaker, giving Golden State valuable energy off the bench. His ball movement was sharp, and he took advantage of Phoenix’s smaller lineups with efficient finishing. While not a major defensive factor in this one, he steadied the second unit during a stretch where the Warriors needed composure.

Phoenix Suns Player Ratings

Devin Booker: A

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 13-24 FG, 1-5 3PT, 11-11 FT, 39 MIN

Booker was sensational, keeping Phoenix afloat with a relentless scoring performance and a perfect night at the line. He attacked every defensive coverage Golden State threw at him and carried the Suns during their late push. His five turnovers hurt slightly, but his offensive burden was massive, and he responded very well. If not for heavy defensive attention, Booker would have gone off for 50 tonight.

Mark Williams: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-12 FG, 0-0 3PT, 4-5 FT, 27 MIN

Williams delivered a strong double-double and was the Suns’ best interior presence by far, dominating the glass and keeping possessions alive with nine offensive rebounds. His passing out of crowded paint touches was also a bright spot. Despite Phoenix’s slow start, Williams kept them competitive on the interior throughout.

Grayson Allen: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 0-0 FT, 35 MIN

Allen provided needed spacing and hit four threes, while also contributing solid secondary playmaking and active hands defensively. His shot-making helped fuel the Suns’ third-quarter run. Efficiency dipped at times, but overall, he was one of Phoenix’s steadier contributors.

Ryan Dunn: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 4-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Dunn showed real defensive flashes with three steals and two blocks, showcasing his disruptive instincts, but his shot selection wavered. Offensively, he hit two threes but was inefficient overall, limiting his ability to help Phoenix close the gap early. His defensive playmaking keeps the grade respectable.

Royce O’Neale: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 28 MIN

O’Neale knocked down a couple of threes and battled defensively, but his -20 reflected how much Phoenix struggled in his minutes. He provided some steady playmaking and rebounding, yet wasn’t able to slow Golden State’s perimeter attack. A mixed outing that leaned more negative due to the team’s rough start.

Jordan Goodwin: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 24 MIN

Goodwin played with good energy, knocked down a three, and competed defensively, even adding a block. He provided steadiness for Phoenix’s bench unit. Despite limited scoring, he helped them tread water during the middle quarters.

Collin Gillespie: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Gillespie gave Phoenix one of its most productive bench outings, mixing playmaking, rebounding, and timely three-point shooting. He played with confidence and helped organize the offense when Booker sat. His overall impact was stronger than the plus/minus suggests.

Oso Ighodaro: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Ighodaro battled defensively and blocked two shots, but struggled to find offensive comfort. His rebounding was helpful, and he competed, but the Suns needed more frontcourt scoring. A mixed showing overall.