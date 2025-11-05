Minnesota Timberwolves Could Form Explosive Backcourt With Anthony Edwards And Ja Morant

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be preparing to make a major move. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, the franchise is closely monitoring Ja Morant’s situation in Memphis, sparking speculation about a possible trade that would pair the Grizzlies star with Anthony Edwards in what could become one of the league’s most explosive backcourts.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings,” said Amick. “The Grizzlies’ next opponent, the Houston Rockets, need a point guard after losing Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL in the preseason but, per a team source, are unlikely to pursue him. That’s just a small sample size of what might be out there, and not out there, if the Morant sweepstakes ever actually begin.”

Morant, 26, was once considered one of the top point guards in the NBA. Just a few years ago, he ranked among the league’s brightest stars, averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 46.6 percent shooting. But after a series of scandals derailed his career, Morant’s reputation has taken a major hit, and his trade value has declined along with it.

He hasn’t made an All-Star team in two years, and his numbers have dipped this season to 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. With the Grizzlies struggling early and internal tensions mounting, Morant’s relationship with the team has become strained, leading to his recent suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Now, with Memphis facing a possible breaking point, the Timberwolves are among the teams watching closely. If they sense an opening to bring Ja to Minnesota, they won’t hesitate to make an offer.

Despite his baggage, Morant would be a strong fit for the Timberwolves. Playing alongside Anthony Edwards, he wouldn’t face the same pressure to lead that he does in Memphis. Edwards could take on that role, freeing Morant to focus purely on his playmaking and scoring. Together, their athleticism and attacking styles could form one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league, giving Minnesota an identity built on speed, power, and relentless aggression.

For the Timberwolves, this could be the move that pushes them into true championship contention. However, the cost to acquire Morant would not be cheap. With three years and roughly $125 million left on his contract, Memphis would likely demand a major haul in return. That could mean parting with Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, or multiple first-round picks.

Still, with Morant’s trade value at an all-time low, the Timberwolves may have a chance to strike while the price is right. If they can find the right deal, Minnesota could add another young star to pair with Edwards, giving them a foundation built to dominate the Western Conference for years to come.

If the Timberwolves can somehow pull this off, it would be one of the boldest trades in franchise history. Pairing Ja Morant with Anthony Edwards would instantly give them one of the most electric backcourts in the league and a real shot at a championship. The fit would not be perfect, but the ceiling would be sky-high. For a franchise that has spent decades on the outside looking in, this might be the kind of risk that finally changes everything.