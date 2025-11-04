Ja Morant’s Trade Value Plummeting As NBA Executives Express Concern

Ja Morant’s reputation around the league appears to be sinking fast. According to Marc Spears, several NBA executives have no interest in trading for the Memphis Grizzlies star, citing a combination of his contract and ongoing off-court concerns.

“Four of the execs I talked to today say they really have no interest in trading for him,” Spears said. “One said it was because it’s a combo of contract and off-court issues. Another suggested that if Ja is traded it’ll probably be a problem star for a problem star. I asked one current NBA coach if he would like to coach Ja Morant and he said, ‘I’m not sure I’d want to.’”

Spears also revealed that Morant’s uncertain standing within the Grizzlies organization has raised eyebrows across the league. While the team has publicly supported him, rival executives are beginning to wonder how much faith Memphis really has in their star guard after years of turbulence. Many believe the franchise has quietly explored its options behind the scenes, signaling that Morant’s future in Memphis might not be as secure as it once seemed.

“Last summer, every player on the Grizzlies was available for trade, that includes Ja and Jaren Jackson Jr,” said Spears. “It’s curious that the Orlando Magic were able to make a trade with the Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. They made it apparent they could have gotten Ja Morant, but chose not to.”

Morant, 26, was once considered one of the top point guards in the NBA. In the 2022-23 campaign, he was viewed as one of the young faces of the league with averages of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 46.6% shooting.

Unfortunately for Ja, a series of scandals in 2023 created chaos in Memphis that dismantled everything they had built. As news of his violent personal activities spread to the world, not even his game could save him after he was suspended for flashing a gun on Instagram Live.

This season has begun with even more issues, as Morant reportedly has ongoing tension with Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo. Their relationship reached a breaking point on Saturday when Morant was punished with a one-game suspension for a toxic locker room altercation.

For Morant, this string of controversies has damaged more than just his trade value. It has hurt his standing as a leader and stripped away his love of the game itself. Despite his talent, his actions continue to overshadow his game, and the Grizzlies appear ready to move on.

They already explored trade options this past summer, and they will likely try again before February’s deadline. But unless Ja can prove to be a more stable presence in the locker room, the Grizzlies may be stuck with him for now. Morant has too much baggage and too much left to prove before another team is willing to take the risk.

If Ja Morant wants to rewrite his story, this has to be the moment he wakes up. His talent has never been the question, but his judgment continues to put everything he’s built at risk. The league is losing patience, and even the Grizzlies are starting to look elsewhere for leadership. At 26, there’s still time for him to turn things around, but he must decide who he wants to be before the league decides for him.