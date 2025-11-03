NBA Insider Doesn’t Think There Is A Solid Trade Market For Ja Morant

As tension continues to rise between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon believes the team could face a harsh reality if it ever decides to trade its franchise star. Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast alongside Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, MacMahon made it clear that there wouldn’t be a robust market for the 26-year-old guard, despite his undeniable talent and star power.

Tim MacMahon: “Bontemps, you say trade him, here’s the problem. I don’t think there’s much. You guys talk to people, I talk to people. Do you find a lot of people that believe there’s going to be some robust market if they do shop Ja Morant?”

Tim Bontemps: “No, I don’t think there is one.”

The conversation followed a volatile week for the Grizzlies, who suspended Morant for one game due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ after a postgame confrontation with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The incident came after Memphis’ 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Morant shot just 3-of-14 from the field and scored eight points. When reporters questioned his poor effort, he pointed the finger openly at the staff.

Those remarks fueled speculation about a deepening rift between Morant and the organization, prompting insiders like MacMahon to discuss what a trade might even look like and the answer wasn’t encouraging for Memphis.

Even in ideal circumstances, trading a star player rarely yields equal value, but in Morant’s case, the situation is especially tricky. His off-court controversies, including two gun-related suspensions in 2023, coupled with the Grizzlies’ stagnation since their 2022 playoff peak, have damaged his reputation and perceived reliability as a franchise cornerstone.

Ja Morant’s contract also poses a major hurdle. He is owed $39.4 million this season, followed by $42.2 million and $44.9 million in the next two years. For contenders already near or above the luxury tax line, adding that kind of salary, attached to a player with behavioral red flags, would require significant roster upheaval.

Even rebuilding franchises, which might have the financial flexibility, could hesitate to invest in a player whose maturity and leadership have repeatedly been questioned. His latest fallout with the coaching staff and suspension only reinforce those concerns.

Meanwhile, insiders like Shams Charania have reported that several teams are ‘monitoring’ the situation closely but not necessarily preparing to pounce. The league seems to recognize Morant’s generational athleticism but is wary of the baggage that comes with it.

Adding to the noise, former players like DeMarcus Cousins have already declared that Morant’s time in Memphis is over, suggesting the franchise has chosen to side with its coaching staff over its star. But even if the Grizzlies reach that conclusion, finding a willing trade partner will be a monumental challenge.

The Grizzlies once saw Morant as their franchise’s future, a high-flying, fearless leader who could bring Memphis into title contention. Instead, his career has become a case study in how quickly momentum can shift in the modern NBA. From MVP candidate to trade speculation in just three years, Morant’s fall from grace has been as swift as it is stunning.

For now, the Grizzlies are staying patient publicly, insisting they remain committed to their star. But if relations continue to deteriorate, a trade could become inevitable. Unfortunately for Memphis, as Tim MacMahon made clear, that trade might not bring back anywhere near the return a player of Morant’s talent would once have commanded.

Simply put, Ja Morant is still a superstar, but his market no longer reflects it.