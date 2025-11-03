DeMarcus Cousins Thinks Ja Morant’s Time In Memphis Is Over

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t mince words when talking about Ja Morant’s future with the Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing on Run It Back TV, the former All-Star center made a bold claim that echoed what many around the league have quietly started to believe: that the Ja Morant era in Memphis might be coming to an end.

“It’s time to move on. This ship has sailed. I think the Grizzlies have made their decision on who they’re siding with when they decided to suspend Ja Morant. Obviously, they’re siding with this coaching staff.”

“This was a coaching staff that was brought in with a militant style of coaching. Doesn’t blend well with everybody. Doesn’t blend well with modern-day basketball. That’s something that’s, you know, embraced overseas in the European League.”

“They like the military style because they also lack talent, where we don’t. So they have to be more fundamental. They have to be well-coached to cover up in those other areas. So this style of coaching combined with this modern-day basketball is a recipe for disaster, and they’ve shown it.”

Cousins was referring to the Grizzlies’ decision to suspend Morant for one game following a heated locker room confrontation with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The suspension came after Memphis’ 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Morant struggled mightily, scoring just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. After the game, he openly criticized the team’s coaching staff, refusing to take accountability and telling reporters to ‘go ask the coaches’ what went wrong.

Morant’s recent suspension only added to a growing list of issues between him and the organization. Just a few days before Cousins’ comments, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that multiple teams were ‘monitoring’ the growing rift between Morant and the Grizzlies, suggesting that the league senses instability.

It’s been a turbulent few years for the 26-year-old guard. Once billed as the face of the NBA’s next generation, Morant’s rise was derailed by two suspensions in 2023 for off-court gun-related incidents, followed by a season-ending injury in 2024. Now, just six games into the new season, his attitude and effort have come under question again.

Blake Griffin, appearing on Prime’s NBA studio show, echoed similar concerns after Morant’s lackluster performance against the Lakers.

“I didn’t love what I saw… He looked disengaged. For a guy making $40 million who’s supposed to be the leader, that’s a problem.”

For the Grizzlies, the situation is complicated. Morant remains one of the league’s most electrifying players when locked in, averaging 23.2 points and 7.3 assists last season before his injury. Yet his inconsistency and clashes with authority have made it difficult for Memphis to maintain stability. The team’s decision to trade Desmond Bane this offseason already hinted at a shift in direction, and Cousins believes the writing is on the wall.

For now, the Grizzlies insist they’re committed to Morant. But the more this tension lingers, the more Cousins’ words start to feel prophetic. The question isn’t whether Ja Morant can still play, it’s whether he can still lead. And according to DeMarcus Cousins, that leadership chapter in Memphis has officially closed.