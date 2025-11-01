Blake Griffin Hammers Ja Morant After For Embarrassing Effort In Grizzlies’ Loss To The Lakers

Blake Griffin blasts Ja Morant’s lazy play and leadership after Memphis’ loss to the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center.
The Memphis Grizzlies’ 117–112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night wasn’t just another regular-season defeat; it was a statement game gone wrong. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, but the real story was Ja Morant’s shockingly disengaged performance, which drew sharp criticism from former NBA star and Prime Video analyst Blake Griffin.

“I didn’t love what I saw from Ja Morant tonight. I mean, this is a guy who is insanely talented.”

“Speed is his number one weapon, and coming off a ball screen, passing the ball like this, kind of lazily cutting to the corner. That’s just not what’s going to get it done for Memphis. And now the back cut. I think you got to go for that right there. And then the very next possession coming down, you’re kind of just standing in the corner straight up, not even really engaged at all, almost having a conversation with Marcus Smart.”

“Like, for a guy that’s making 40 million dollars and needs to be the leader of this team, I just don’t love it. I don’t know if he was not feeling well or if he’s hurt, but that to me is a very bad sign, and it’s something that has to change. The Memphis Grizzlies will only go as far as Ja Morant takes them. And when he’s engaged, I mean, we’ve seen it. He’s unbelievable. He’s an all-world talent. But that type of effort right there, that’s the thing that we will call out.”

“And UD, you are an effort guy. The Miami Heat is an effort organization. I know, I know you would have had something to say if you were on that team right there and you saw that happen.”

Morant, the face of the Grizzlies and one of the league’s most electric players, finished with just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, along with seven assists and a single rebound. His body language throughout the game was subdued, his pace uncharacteristically slow, and his energy, normally his defining trait, was nowhere to be found. For a player earning over $40 million annually and expected to lead a team with playoff aspirations, it was, as Griffin described, unacceptable.

Griffin’s critique struck a chord because it reflected what many around the league noticed, Morant simply didn’t look like he wanted to be there. Multiple analysts, including Ryen Russillo, pointed out sequences where Morant appeared disinterested on both ends.

The Grizzlies actually played well enough to win. Six players scored in double figures, and they even had a 42-point second quarter. But their leader the player who’s supposed to set the tone, couldn’t find his rhythm or his focus. Had Morant contributed even modestly more, the outcome could’ve been different.

After the game, Morant’s comments to the media only deepened the concern. When asked about the team’s second-half collapse, he replied curtly, “Go ask the coaching staff.”

Pressed again on what could’ve been done differently, he added, “According to them, probably don’t play me.”

Those remarks immediately fueled speculation of tension between Morant and new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, echoing last season’s rumors of friction with former coach Taylor Jenkins. For a Grizzlies team trying to reestablish chemistry after a chaotic 2024–25 campaign, the optics were troubling.

Blake Griffin’s criticism wasn’t just about one bad game, it was about accountability. Morant’s performance against the Lakers might have been just one off night, but given his recent inconsistency and visible frustration, it feels like part of a larger story. Memphis is 3–3 and facing early questions about leadership, direction, and buy-in.

For Ja Morant, the message from Griffin and from the basketball world is clear: superstars don’t get to take nights off.

