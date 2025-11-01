Pacers vs. Warriors Injury Report: Indiana Missing Seven Players Against Golden State

The Indiana Pacers’ nightmare start to the 2025–26 NBA season continues to spiral, as they enter tonight’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors with seven players on the injury report including multiple key rotation pieces. At 0–5, the Pacers share the league’s worst record, an unfathomable slide for a team that reached the NBA Finals just months ago.

Their downfall has been defined by injuries. The biggest absence remains Tyrese Haliburton, the franchise cornerstone who tore his Achilles in Game 7 of last season’s Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton, who averaged 21.8 points and 11.2 assists last year, has been ruled out for the entire season. His absence has left a massive void in playmaking and leadership that the Pacers simply haven’t been able to fill.

Backing him up, veteran guard T.J. McConnell remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, robbing Indiana of its most reliable second-unit ball-handler. Andrew Nembhard, who was expected to take on a larger role in Haliburton’s absence, is also out with a shoulder injury, leaving the Pacers paper-thin at point guard.

The injury woes don’t end there. Bennedict Mathurin continues to deal with a lingering toe injury that has kept him from finding rhythm or consistency. Jonny Furphy is unavailable with a foot issue, while Kam Jones remains out because of a back injury. To make matters worse, forward Obi Toppin is scheduled to undergo surgery to insert a screw in his right foot, an injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

That’s nearly half the Pacers’ rotation unavailable.

Their depth has been stretched to the breaking point, forcing head coach Rick Carlisle to rely heavily on inexperienced players and two-way contracts. Without their primary scorers or facilitators, Indiana’s offense has completely stalled. Through five games, they rank near the bottom of the league in offensive rating (29th), averaging just 112.2 points per game, a steep drop from last year’s high-octane attack.

The Pacers are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, after being routed 128–108 by the Atlanta Hawks in their NBA Cup opener. It was another display of defensive breakdowns and offensive disorganization, as Indiana struggled to generate half-court movement without Haliburton’s orchestration.

Things won’t get any easier tonight. The Golden State Warriors, sitting at 4–2, are coming off a surprising 120–110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who played without Giannis Antetokounmpo. That defeat snapped a two-game winning streak, and Steve Kerr’s squad will be eager to bounce back and regain momentum.

The Warriors enter this matchup close to full strength. The only absences are Alex Toohey (knee) and De’Anthony Melton, who has yet to make his season debut while recovering from his own knee issue. Otherwise, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are all available and expected to play.

For Golden State, this game presents an opportunity to reestablish rhythm and confidence. For Indiana, it’s another uphill battle just to stay competitive.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will once again be forced to lean on bench players and rookies against a veteran Warriors team with a championship pedigree, a daunting challenge for a franchise still searching for its first win of the season.