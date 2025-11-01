LeBron James Demolishes $37 Million Los Angeles Mansion To Build Dual Luxury Homes For Himself And Bronny

LeBron James isn’t just redefining longevity on the basketball court: he’s also reshaping the skyline of Beverly Hills. The 40-year-old NBA superstar has taken on one of the most ambitious real estate projects in Los Angeles: building two ultra-luxury homes on the same $37 million estate he purchased in 2020.

LeBron’s property spans 2.72 acres of prime Beverly Hills land that once hosted a glamorous four-bedroom estate with deep Hollywood ties. Shortly after buying it, James razed the house, leaving behind nothing but rubble and plans for a family compound that would double as his long-term retreat and legacy project.

The site is now being transformed into two separate residences connected by a grand motor court with a water feature, high-security fencing, and a 209-square-foot guard house. LeBron has teamed up with Crest Real Estate and the elite architecture firm Walker Workshop, known for designing some of California’s most stunning modern homes. Construction began in 2023 and is expected to continue well into 2026.

The first and larger mansion will be a 16,000-square-foot two-story home, complete with a 7,700-square-foot basement garage that could house dozens of luxury vehicles. A second above-ground garage will sit beside it, creating one of the most extravagant car collections in the city. The house will feature a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, solar-panel roof, and sweeping views of Beverly Hills.

The second home, meanwhile, will measure 6,550 square feet and carry its own unique flair. It will include a basement movie theater, a two-car garage, multiple plunge pools, and a palm-lined courtyard designed for privacy and relaxation. Reports suggest this smaller residence may be intended for Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son and Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Both homes will share a private gated entrance and advanced security technology, including perimeter alarms and 10-foot-high fencing. Every element of the project, from the solar integration to the communal design, reflects LeBron’s long-term vision of a family-centric, sustainable, and secure estate.

This dual-home setup isn’t just a luxury play. It symbolizes the next chapter of LeBron’s life, one rooted in legacy and generational wealth. After 23 NBA seasons, the four-time MVP remains active but has acknowledged that his playing days are ‘sooner to the end than the beginning.’ By building these two properties, LeBron appears to be preparing for retirement not with a single mansion, but with an entire family enclave overlooking Los Angeles.

The Beverly Hills compound isn’t LeBron’s first demolition project. At just 18, after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he purchased a $2.1 million property in Akron, Ohio, only to tear it down and rebuild a 30,000-square-foot dream mansion featuring a bowling alley, barbershop, and two-story closet. That home is now worth over $10 million.

But his new Beverly Hills development may become the crown jewel of his real estate portfolio, a tangible representation of what LeBron has always preached: family, excellence, and foresight. The larger home will likely serve as his permanent West Coast residence, while the second will ensure that Bronny can build his own legacy just a few steps away.

In true LeBron fashion, the move blends ambition with intention. He isn’t just building a home; he’s building an empire, one designed to last well beyond his playing career.