JJ Redick Jokes That Luka Doncic Keeps The Lakers Afloat With Elite First-Quarter Scoring

JJ Redick jokes Lakers’ defense relies on Luka Doncic's hot starts.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JJ Redick had the kind of quip that lands perfectly when a player is on a historic run. After Luka Doncic’s latest 44-point outburst, Redick smiled during the postgame press conference and joked that Doncic’s first-quarter scoring is basically the Lakers’ defensive plan.

“It’s been great because when our defense sucks in the first quarter we have a chance to actually be in the game.”

The line landed because it is equal parts roast and compliment. It acknowledges the Lakers’ occasional early-season defensive rust while also pointing to an undeniable truth: Luka has been single-handedly keeping the team within striking distance before the rest of the roster finds a groove.

The numbers back that up. Through three games, Luka has averaged an eye-popping 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. In the first quarter alone, he is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three.

Those first-quarter numbers are not just impressive. They change the way opponents approach the game. Teams have to decide whether to expend energy trying to slow him early or to gamble that they can weather the storm and make adjustments later.

Redick’s joke also captures a larger narrative. The Lakers are playing without LeBron James for the moment, and Luka has shouldered an enormous offensive load. Austin Reaves has stepped up in the backcourt, but when Luka explodes early the entire game plan shifts. Coaches can design defensive coverages around an expected Luka surge, knowing their best chance may be to survive the first quarter and limit damage in the second and third.

That is not ideal. It is not how championship teams are built. But it is very effective when your star can deliver video game scoring on demand.

The historic context makes the conversation even richer. Luka became the second player in NBA history to start a season with three straight 40-point games, a feat only Wilt Chamberlain had previously achieved in 1962. That comparison is not hyperbole. Chamberlain’s scoring seasons are legendary and likely never to be matched.

Even so, Luka’s hot start has the feel of something rare. Sustaining that level across a full season is implausible, but for now, it is forcing opponents to respond differently to the Lakers.

Redick was also slyly pointing out how fragile early-season defenses can be. Teams are still integrating new pieces, rotations shift, and players nurse minor knocks. When your star plays like Luka has, those issues matter less. He creates mismatches, punishes weak closeouts, and opens looks for teammates. His first-quarter scoring is a buffer. It buys the Lakers time to fix their defense and settle into the real game plan.

For the Lakers, the hope is that Luka’s first-quarter fireworks remain a bonus rather than a necessity. For now, his starts are a gift. They give the rest of the team a chance to catch up. If the defense gets cleaner, the joke will lose its bite. Until then, Redick’s line will keep getting laughs, and the Lakers will keep leaning on a star who can turn a put on a scoring show within the first few minutes.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Blake Griffin Hammers Ja Morant After For Embarrassing Effort In Grizzlies’ Loss To The Lakers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like