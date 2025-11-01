JJ Redick Jokes That Luka Doncic Keeps The Lakers Afloat With Elite First-Quarter Scoring

JJ Redick had the kind of quip that lands perfectly when a player is on a historic run. After Luka Doncic’s latest 44-point outburst, Redick smiled during the postgame press conference and joked that Doncic’s first-quarter scoring is basically the Lakers’ defensive plan.

“It’s been great because when our defense sucks in the first quarter we have a chance to actually be in the game.”

The line landed because it is equal parts roast and compliment. It acknowledges the Lakers’ occasional early-season defensive rust while also pointing to an undeniable truth: Luka has been single-handedly keeping the team within striking distance before the rest of the roster finds a groove.

The numbers back that up. Through three games, Luka has averaged an eye-popping 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. In the first quarter alone, he is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three.

Those first-quarter numbers are not just impressive. They change the way opponents approach the game. Teams have to decide whether to expend energy trying to slow him early or to gamble that they can weather the storm and make adjustments later.

Redick’s joke also captures a larger narrative. The Lakers are playing without LeBron James for the moment, and Luka has shouldered an enormous offensive load. Austin Reaves has stepped up in the backcourt, but when Luka explodes early the entire game plan shifts. Coaches can design defensive coverages around an expected Luka surge, knowing their best chance may be to survive the first quarter and limit damage in the second and third.

That is not ideal. It is not how championship teams are built. But it is very effective when your star can deliver video game scoring on demand.

The historic context makes the conversation even richer. Luka became the second player in NBA history to start a season with three straight 40-point games, a feat only Wilt Chamberlain had previously achieved in 1962. That comparison is not hyperbole. Chamberlain’s scoring seasons are legendary and likely never to be matched.

Even so, Luka’s hot start has the feel of something rare. Sustaining that level across a full season is implausible, but for now, it is forcing opponents to respond differently to the Lakers.

Redick was also slyly pointing out how fragile early-season defenses can be. Teams are still integrating new pieces, rotations shift, and players nurse minor knocks. When your star plays like Luka has, those issues matter less. He creates mismatches, punishes weak closeouts, and opens looks for teammates. His first-quarter scoring is a buffer. It buys the Lakers time to fix their defense and settle into the real game plan.

For the Lakers, the hope is that Luka’s first-quarter fireworks remain a bonus rather than a necessity. For now, his starts are a gift. They give the rest of the team a chance to catch up. If the defense gets cleaner, the joke will lose its bite. Until then, Redick’s line will keep getting laughs, and the Lakers will keep leaning on a star who can turn a put on a scoring show within the first few minutes.