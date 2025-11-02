NBA Teams Reportedly Monitoring Ja Morant’s Growing Rift With Grizzlies

Just six games into the new season, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Their franchise cornerstone, Ja Morant, is once again at the center of controversy, this time not for off-court behavior, but for growing internal tension with the organization. After his one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, reports now suggest that several NBA teams are ‘closely monitoring’ the deteriorating relationship between Morant and the Grizzlies.

ESPN insider Shams Charania shed light on the situation during SportsCenter, saying,

“The teams across the league, though, are monitoring this, keeping an eye on where this relationship stands between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.”

While Memphis publicly insists that they remain committed to Morant, league executives are paying close attention, aware that once these relationships fracture, they rarely recover completely.

Three years ago, Morant was being billed as the future face of the NBA, the heir to the league’s next generation of stars. Explosive, fearless, and wildly entertaining, he embodied everything the modern game celebrates. Yet, since then, his career has been overshadowed by a string of controversies and setbacks.

Two separate suspensions in 2023 for off-court gun incidents derailed his rise, followed by a season-ending injury that kept him sidelined for much of 2024.

Now, just weeks into the 2025-26 season, another conflict has emerged, this time with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. After a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant appeared to criticize the coaching staff’s strategy during his postgame comments. The organization responded swiftly, handing down a one-game suspension. Though minor in isolation, the punishment hints at deeper tension brewing within the franchise.

Sources around the league say the relationship between Morant and Memphis has been ‘stiff’ for months. He reportedly clashed with former head coach Taylor Jenkins last season over the team’s offensive adjustments, particularly the slower, more methodical system Memphis adopted in his absence. Under Iisalo, those philosophical differences appear to have resurfaced.

On the court, Morant remains one of the NBA’s most electrifying talents, a blur of athleticism capable of taking over games at will. When healthy, he’s a nightly highlight reel, averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds last season before his injury.

Yet, his defensive lapses, streaky shooting, and recent inconsistency have frustrated the coaching staff. In Friday’s loss to Los Angeles, Morant scored just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-6 from three, before disengaging in the fourth quarter. His postgame comments blaming the staff didn’t help matters.

While Memphis insists it has no plans to trade its franchise star, multiple teams are watching closely, sensing an opportunity if things unravel further. Financially, Morant remains tied to the Grizzlies for two more seasons after this, but even massive contracts haven’t stopped star trades before.

What complicates matters is Memphis’ long-term vision. After trading Desmond Bane this offseason, the roster is younger and less experienced, perhaps signaling an openness to pivot if tensions continue.

For now, both sides are saying the right things publicly, but the undercurrent of distrust is evident. Memphis hopes Morant can refocus and lead the team back to playoff contention. The rest of the league, however, is bracing for another star on the move, and Ja Morant, once seen as untouchable in Memphis, suddenly looks like a player whose future might be decided by how long the Grizzlies can keep the peace.