Shaquille O’Neal Says He Trusts Warriors’ Core More Than Any Other Team In The Playoffs

Shaq says he trusts the Warriors’ starting five above all.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Draymond Green (23), and forward Jimmy Butler III (10) pose for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal has seen enough through the first two weeks of the season to make a bold claim: he trusts the Golden State Warriors’ starting five more than any other group in the NBA when it comes to playoff basketball.

Despite their 4-3 record and some early inconsistency, O’Neal believes the combination of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga has the perfect blend of experience, toughness, and balance to thrive when the postseason lights are brightest.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show:

The Warriors have looked impressive against elite competition, with statement wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers. Their veterans have already proven they can handle playoff pressure, while the young pieces are providing a much-needed burst of energy.

Still, they’ve dropped a few winnable games, including a surprising loss to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and an Indiana Pacers team that was missing seven players. That inconsistency has left them at 4-3, but to Shaq, that record means little compared to what this team can become by April.

This version of the Warriors looks different from the dynasty-era squads that dominated from 2015 to 2022. Gone are Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, replaced by battle-tested stars like Butler and Horford. Butler brings the competitive fire and late-game poise Golden State lacked last season, while Horford provides defensive versatility and veteran leadership in the frontcourt. The fit has been seamless so far. Horford even drew praise after the season opener, when he held Nikola Jokic to just 3-of-14 shooting in a thrilling overtime win over Denver.

And then there’s Jonathan Kuminga, who’s finally showing flashes of stardom after an up-and-down few years. His improved maturity and defensive discipline have earned Steve Kerr’s trust, allowing him to play key minutes alongside the veteran core. Kuminga’s length and athleticism give the Warriors an edge they didn’t have during their 2024 playoff run, when they were eliminated after Curry’s late-season injury.

The challenge, as always, is health. Four of the Warriors’ five key starters are over 35 years old, and Kerr has been cautious with minutes early in the season. Even so, Shaq’s confidence in Golden State isn’t misplaced. Playoff basketball is slower, more physical, and more reliant on decision-making, areas where the Warriors thrive. Their mix of veteran intelligence and young athleticism is tailor-made for postseason play.

Stephen Curry, still performing at an elite level at 37, is averaging 27.0 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three. Butler’s grit complements Curry’s finesse, while Green continues to anchor the defense, and Horford provides a stabilizing frontcourt presence. With Kuminga rounding out the lineup, the Warriors have the rare ability to play big or small, fast or methodical.

In a stacked Western Conference with contenders like the Thunder, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Lakers, Shaq’s endorsement carries weight.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Charles Barkley Doesn’t Believe Austin Reaves Can Be A ‘Number One’ Guy
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like