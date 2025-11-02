Shaquille O’Neal Says He Trusts Warriors’ Core More Than Any Other Team In The Playoffs

Shaquille O’Neal has seen enough through the first two weeks of the season to make a bold claim: he trusts the Golden State Warriors’ starting five more than any other group in the NBA when it comes to playoff basketball.

Despite their 4-3 record and some early inconsistency, O’Neal believes the combination of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga has the perfect blend of experience, toughness, and balance to thrive when the postseason lights are brightest.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show:

The Warriors have looked impressive against elite competition, with statement wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers. Their veterans have already proven they can handle playoff pressure, while the young pieces are providing a much-needed burst of energy.

Still, they’ve dropped a few winnable games, including a surprising loss to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and an Indiana Pacers team that was missing seven players. That inconsistency has left them at 4-3, but to Shaq, that record means little compared to what this team can become by April.

This version of the Warriors looks different from the dynasty-era squads that dominated from 2015 to 2022. Gone are Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, replaced by battle-tested stars like Butler and Horford. Butler brings the competitive fire and late-game poise Golden State lacked last season, while Horford provides defensive versatility and veteran leadership in the frontcourt. The fit has been seamless so far. Horford even drew praise after the season opener, when he held Nikola Jokic to just 3-of-14 shooting in a thrilling overtime win over Denver.

And then there’s Jonathan Kuminga, who’s finally showing flashes of stardom after an up-and-down few years. His improved maturity and defensive discipline have earned Steve Kerr’s trust, allowing him to play key minutes alongside the veteran core. Kuminga’s length and athleticism give the Warriors an edge they didn’t have during their 2024 playoff run, when they were eliminated after Curry’s late-season injury.

The challenge, as always, is health. Four of the Warriors’ five key starters are over 35 years old, and Kerr has been cautious with minutes early in the season. Even so, Shaq’s confidence in Golden State isn’t misplaced. Playoff basketball is slower, more physical, and more reliant on decision-making, areas where the Warriors thrive. Their mix of veteran intelligence and young athleticism is tailor-made for postseason play.

Stephen Curry, still performing at an elite level at 37, is averaging 27.0 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three. Butler’s grit complements Curry’s finesse, while Green continues to anchor the defense, and Horford provides a stabilizing frontcourt presence. With Kuminga rounding out the lineup, the Warriors have the rare ability to play big or small, fast or methodical.

In a stacked Western Conference with contenders like the Thunder, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Lakers, Shaq’s endorsement carries weight.