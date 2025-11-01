Golden State Warriors Player Ratings: Who Had The Best Performances In Loss Against Indiana Pacers?

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t capitalize on a late lead, falling 114-109 to the injury-ravaged Indiana Pacers in a game that slipped away in the final minute. Despite missing multiple starters, including Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin, Indiana rode a flurry from Quenton Jackson, who poured in 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to snap the Pacers’ five-game season-opening skid.

Aaron Nesmith erupted for 31 points and Pascal Siakam added 27, outdueling a Warriors squad led by Stephen Curry’s 24-point night and steady contributions from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga. Golden State held an 11-point fourth-quarter cushion and entered the final period up six, but a barrage of clutch Pacers shot-making, capped by Siakam’s dagger three and Jackson’s late jumper, swung the contest, setting the stage for a closer look at how each Warriors player performed in the loss.

Jimmy Butler III: B

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 6-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 8-9 FT, 34 MIN

Butler was assertive offensively and carried stretches of the Warriors’ scoring, especially when the offense stalled late. His seven assists and three steals show he impacted the game across multiple areas, and the two blocks were huge momentum plays. But he also committed two turnovers and finished -6, and Golden State needed more takeover moments from him in the closing minutes as Indiana surged. Overall, he delivered a strong all-around performance, but not quite the closer’s punch the Warriors needed.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

Podziemski was one of the Warriors’ most efficient and steady contributors, sparking the third-quarter push and finishing +7, the best among the starters. His shot selection was mature, he defended with activity, and his feel for when to attack versus move the ball stood out. While he didn’t close the game with a statement play, his overall impact was unquestionably positive.

Stephen Curry: B-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-23 FG, 4-16 3PT, 4-5 FT, 29 MIN

Curry came out firing with 18 first-half points, but Indiana’s defense locked in after halftime, holding him to just six the rest of the way as his efficiency plummeted. The 4-for-16 from deep and five turnovers hurt the Warriors late, and he never found the rhythm he usually brings in the closing moments. Still, his early scoring gave Golden State the cushion they ultimately squandered. A mixed bag night with strong stretches but an ice-cold finish.

Jonathan Kuminga: B-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Kuminga gave Golden State reliable scoring and attacked the rim with confidence, but his defensive impact fluctuated, and he couldn’t provide the late-game lift the Warriors needed. His efficiency was decent, and he avoided turnovers, but a -20 underscores how badly the team bled points in his minutes. He was productive, yet the swing moments didn’t tilt in his favor.

Draymond Green: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Green rebounded well and competed defensively, but his playmaking was surprisingly muted with just one assist on a night when Golden State desperately needed creation. He hit two big threes that kept the Warriors afloat, but the -13 and five fouls reflected how often Indiana targeted him in space. A solid defensive effort, but not one of his sharper orchestrating performances.

Gui Santos: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Santos provided an energetic boost off the bench, crashing the glass and finishing efficiently in his limited minutes. His activity on both ends helped stabilize the second unit, and he made the most of every touch. A quietly impactful shift that earned him a +6.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 15 MIN

Horford gave the Warriors solid rebounding and positional defense, helping plug gaps during the minutes without Green. Although his perimeter shot wasn’t falling, he played within the offense and made smart, stabilizing reads. A dependable veteran performance, even if not flashy.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 13 MIN

Post showed scoring confidence and wasn’t shy about launching from deep, though the 1-for-5 from three limited his efficiency. He battled on the interior and gave Golden State a stretch-big look, but his defensive presence came and went. Still, nine points in 13 minutes is meaningful second-unit production.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

TJD made several smart plays as a passer and defender, including a timely block that energized the group. He continues to show improved patience on both ends and even knocked down a three, stretching the floor unexpectedly. His +15 reflects how impactful his minutes were in stabilizing the bench.

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 15 MIN

Hield struggled once again to find his shot, and his off-ball defensive lapses were noticeable. His four assists were a nice counterbalance, showing he tried to facilitate when his jumper wasn’t there. But Golden State needs more scoring punch from him, and a +1 doesn’t tell the full story of his inconsistent minutes.

Gary Payton II: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 9 MIN

Payton competed defensively as always, but his offensive limitations were glaring, and Indiana didn’t respect him as a threat. With no steals and minimal disruption, this wasn’t one of his hallmark defensive outings either. A quiet night in a matchup that required more defensive chaos.