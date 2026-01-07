Trae Young Has Eyes On Two Teams, But Neither Team Has Interest

Trae Young’s time with the Atlanta Hawks is in the final days, but the situation is less than ideal. According to NBA Insider Jake L. Fischer, his camp has identified the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets as two of his choices.

There just appears to be one slight problem, though. Neither team seems to be interested in him.

That disconnect highlights how tricky Young’s situation has become. Shams Charania recently reported that Young appears to be in his final days or weeks in Atlanta, and confirmed that Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison, and Austin Brown, are now working collaboratively with the Hawks to find a trade resolution. Momentum is building toward a breakup after seven seasons, but the landing spots may not align with what Young wants.

Minnesota makes sense on paper from Young’s perspective.

The Timberwolves are a contender with established stars and a roster that has made two straight Western Conference Finals appearances. They have the defensive pieces that can mask Young’s weakness. At the same time, the Wolves have heavily invested in size and physicality. Adding a 6-foot-2 guard with defensive limitations and a massive contract may not fit their agenda. That, too, for a team that has serious cap issues.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, is heading in the opposite direction.

The Nets are in rebuilding mode and are focused on asset collection and long-term flexibility. And trading for an undersized guard who makes $45.9 million this season, with a $48.9 million player option next year, does not fit in that plan. Even if Young raises the floor, he would also raise the timeline, something Brooklyn does not appear ready to do.

But there are other teams that are interested. Marc Stein reported that the Washington Wizards are a top target. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are also monitoring the situation, and the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies could be interested as well.

On the court, Young’s regular-season numbers have dipped. He is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field and just 30.5% from three. Those figures sit below his career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists, though his playoff resume remains strong. Young has consistently elevated his game in the postseason, owning career playoff averages of 26.4 points and 9.0 assists, including signature moments that defined the Hawks’ 2021 run.

There are obvious concerns. He remains a defensive liability as his size limits lineup flexibility. Plus, his contract situation is also concerning. With a player option, he can choose to become an unrestricted free agent, so teams might be cautious as well.

For now, Trae Young wants out, the Hawks are ready to move on, and the teams he prefers are not biting. That tension suggests his eventual destination may be one he did not initially envision, shaped more by market reality than personal preference.