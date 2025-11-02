Magic Johnson Now Has 18 Championship Rings Across Four Leagues After Dodgers Capture 2025 World Series

It’s official, Earvin Magic Johnson has reached a level of championship success few athletes in history can even comprehend. After the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2025 World Series title with a dramatic 5-4 extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7, the Lakers legend and Dodgers part-owner proudly pointed out that he now has 18 championship rings across four different leagues.

– 1979: Michigan State (NCAA, player)

– 1980: Lakers (NBA, player)

– 1982: Lakers (NBA, player)

– 1985: Lakers (NBA, player)

– 1987: Lakers (NBA, player)

– 1988: Lakers (NBA, player)

– 2000: Lakers (NBA, part-owner)

– 2001: Lakers (NBA, part-owner)

– 2002: Lakers (NBA, part-owner)

– 2009: Lakers (NBA, part-owner)

– 2010: Lakers (NBA, part-owner)

– 2016: Sparks (WNBA, part-owner)

– 2022: Dodgers (MLB, part-owner)

– 2022: LAFC (MLS, part-owner)

– 2024: Dodgers (MLB, part-owner)

– 2025: Dodgers (MLB, part-owner)

Magic’s championship resume is unmatched in its diversity. It began back in 1979, when he led Michigan State to the NCAA title as a college sophomore, famously defeating Larry Bird’s Indiana State in a game that helped launch one of basketball’s greatest rivalries. A year later, he captured his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie, famously stepping in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and delivering one of the greatest performances in Finals history.

That 1980 title was just the beginning. Magic went on to win five NBA championships as a player with the Lakers (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988), cementing his status as one of the game’s greatest winners. He later transitioned from the hardwood to the boardroom, joining the Lakers’ ownership group during their early-2000s dynasty and earning five more rings as a part-owner (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010).

But Magic’s empire didn’t stop with basketball. In 2016, he added a WNBA championship ring when the Los Angeles Sparks captured the title, becoming one of the few major sports figures to own championship hardware from both the NBA and WNBA. Four years later, he broke into baseball, winning his first MLB World Series ring in 2020 as a co-owner of the Dodgers, then adding another in 2024, and now again in 2025.

That alone would be an extraordinary resume. Yet, in 2022, Johnson expanded his championship footprint to soccer, when LAFC won the MLS Cup, giving him titles in a fourth major league. With the Dodgers’ latest triumph, his ring count officially sits at 18, spread across college basketball, the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS, a feat so unique that no other athlete or owner comes close.

After the Dodgers sealed their second straight World Series, Magic was clearly elated, said, “I am happy for myself cause that’s 18 championship rings.”

“I’m happy for Kershaw to go out as a champion… and then I am happy for myself cause that’s 18 championship rings.” Magic Johnson had the crew dying laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/tJhj2V4Ucb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

The Dodgers’ win didn’t come easy. They trailed 3-2 in the series and faced elimination on the road, but battled back to win Games 6 and 7 in Toronto. In the decisive game, Los Angeles rallied from multiple deficits, with Miguel Rojas tying the game in the ninth inning and Will Smith launching the go-ahead home run in the 11th.

The Dodgers became the first team to repeat as champions since the Yankees’ three-peat from 1998 to 2000, setting their sights on a potential dynasty.

The celebration stretched far beyond baseball circles. LeBron James and Luka Doncic now teammates on the Lakers, congratulated the Dodgers online.

“CONGRATULATIONS Dodgers!!!” wrote LeBron, while Luka echoed, “What a game!! Wow, congrats Dodgers.”

Both were in awe of the Game 7 thriller and proud to share the Los Angeles sports spotlight with another championship team.

For Magic Johnson, this victory reinforces his unmatched legacy as both an athlete and businessman. From the basketball courts of East Lansing to the ownership suites of Los Angeles, his success has transcended generations and sports. Eighteen championships, four leagues, one city — Magic Johnson remains the ultimate symbol of winning.