Jarred Vanderbilt Pokes Jeremy Sochan In The Face; Spurs Teammate Steps In To Protect Him

After the Lakers-Spurs game, a small scuffle between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan caused Julian Champagnie to step in.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) walks down the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Following the Los Angeles Lakers107-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, things seemed to get heated between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan. As the Lakers forward approached Sochan, an apparent poke at Sochan’s face resulted in a small scuffle, causing Spurs guard Julian Champagnie to step in and protect his teammate.

As the two teams exchanged handshakes, Vanderbilt could be seen walking toward Sochan with Luka Doncic nearby. As they got closer, the Lakers forward could be seen exchanging some words with the Spurs forward, who was smiling for the most part.

Suddenly, Vanderbilt put his hands on Sochan’s face. In response to this, Champagnie shoved the Lakers forward away while De’Aaron Fox attempted to create more distance between the two.

There is not much known about why Jarred Vanderbilt reacted to Jeremy Sochan in such a manner. Some sources speculate that trash talk ensued between the two players, with Sochan apparently shouting, “Hell no!” from the bench every time Vanderbilt attempted a shot.

Considering that the Lakers forward went 2-6 from the field and 0-3 from three-point range, Vanderbilt’s frustration is understandable. Regardless, his actions after the game are likely to have repercussions.

 

Jeremy Sochan Praised For Adapting To Role In The Rotation

Jeremy Sochan has been a key player in the San Antonio Spurs’ rotation for the better part of his career. However, after missing some time during the offseason and six games early in the 2025-26 season, the forward has struggled to earn a place in the current lineup.

Sochan is currently averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 29.0% from three-point range. In comparison to his career averages of 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, this is a significant dip in performance.

Despite his reduced contributions this season, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has praised Jeremy Sochan for adapting to his new role with the team. Following the game against the Grizzlies, Johnson commented:

“I thought Jeremy was excellent. Again, the box score, like the real score, can be misleading. I thought he was a huge positive for us – way more than whatever the box score says.”

For the most part, Sochan appears to be embracing the mold set by players like Dennis Rodman. With defensive toughness becoming the identity, players like Sochan find ways to impact the game by building pressure on opposing teams with relentless effort and hustle.

On that note, Sochan has also modernized his approach to such a template. Having developed his shot from the outside, the forward is effectively becoming a reliable 3-and-D type of player, something that could make him a valuable asset in the Spurs’ system.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
